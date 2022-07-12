Skip to main content

Which Georgia Football Players Will Attend SEC Media Day?

Kirby Smart and three Georgia football players will be attending SEC Media Days next week.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart will be heading to Atlanta, Georgia, next week for the annual SEC Media Days, with three select players traveling with him to the event as they will meet the press for the first time since the end of spring practice. 

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, edge rusher Nolan Smith, and center Sedrick Van Pran will be the three Bulldogs making the trip with Smart.

Here's the full list of student-athletes from all schools that will be present.

Alabama

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior

Jordan Battle, DB, Senior

Bryce Young, QB, Junior

Arkansas

Jalen Catalon, S, Junior

KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior

Bumper Pool, LB, Senior

Auburn

Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior

Derick Hall, Edge, Senior

John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior

Florida

Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore

Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior

Nolan Smith, LB, Senior

Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore

Kentucky

Will Levis, QB, Senior

Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior

DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior

LSU

Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore

Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior

BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior

Ole Miss

Nick Broeker, OL, Senior

Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior

Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior

Missouri

Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior

Martez Manuel, DB, Senior

Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior

South Carolina

Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior

Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior

Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior

Tennessee

Trevon Flowers, S, Senior

Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior

Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior

Texas A&M

Demani Richardson, DB, Senior

Layden Robinson, OL, Junior

Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior

Vanderbilt

Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior

Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior

Mike Wright, QB, Junior

