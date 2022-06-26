Who does former UGA wide receiver Terrance Edwards believe will make an impact at receiver as a freshman?

Georgia's all-time leading receiver Terrance Edwards continues to impact the gridiron. Since hanging up his cleats and shoulder pads, Edwards has made a name for himself as one of the best receivers coaches in the Atlanta area. As the CEO of his own Terrance Edwards' Receiver Academy, he trains some of the top receivers in the country.

Many of the players that Edwards has trained have ended up at Georgia; for instance, Arik Gilbert and Oscar Delp are just two examples of current Bulldogs who have trained with the Bulldog legend.

After watching the tape of Adonai Mitchell in the summer of 2020, then a three-star prospect heading into his senior year of high school, Edwards was impressed with what he saw out of Mitchell. And the praise did not stop after his commitment to the Dawgs, as Edwards continued to let the world know that he thought Mitchell could contribute in year one.

After seeing Mitchell play in all 15 games, 12 of which he started in, the former three-star prospect out of Missouri City, Texas, was a "diamond in the rough" for the Bulldogs last season. As a freshman, Mitchell accumulated 29 catches for 429 yards and four receiving touchdowns. One of those touchdowns caught by Mitchell last season put Georgia ahead in the national championship game, as Stetson Bennett found the freshman in one-on-one coverage and connected for a 40-yard touchdown reception.

After seeing what Mitchell did last season after Edwards voiced his approval, it comes as no surprise that people are now paying attention to freshman receiver Dillion Bell. Edwards took to Twitter to predict that Bell will be a star in 2022 much like Mitchell was last season.

As Edwards says above he may be built like a running back at 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds, which explains why Bell played multiple positions throughout high school. Bell played running back, receiver, and even quarterback in his junior year.

Bell comes to Athens by way of Houston, Texas, where he ranked as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. He was recruited by other SEC schools like Auburn, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Kentucky.

