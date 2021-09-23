Who Needs Reps Against Vanderbilt?

Georgia should win in dominant fashion against Vanderbilt, but the game will still be very important for a few Bulldogs.

Georgia is currently a 35.5 point favorite against Vanderbilt. They are expected to win in dominant fashion, but this game will still be important for multiple Bulldogs.

The team still has several questions a few weeks into the season, and they have to answer them sooner rather than later. Georgia has a real chance to contend for a national title this year, and they need to work out a few problems to do that.

Multiple Bulldogs have a chance to work out some issues against the Commodores and become mainstays in the lineup moving forward.

Sedrick Van Pran, C

Van Pran is an uber-talented center but is still raw when reading defenses. Quarterback JT Daniels has made up for Van Pran's deficiencies pre-snap so far, but the Bulldogs can't keep putting all of those responsibilities on Daniels.

When Van Pran moves to the correct spot, he looks good. Talent has never been an issue, and he is still getting his feet wet in the college football world. Nonetheless, he has made multiple mistakes in all three of his starts, and Saturday's game against Vanderbilt will be his next opportunity to correct these.

Warren Ericson was the starting center during preseason camp, but he suffered a hand injury that enabled Van Pran to take a starting spot. Van Pran is the future of the center position at Georgia, and it is just a matter of time before he finds his way in college.

Kelee Ringo, CB

Ringo has all the physical tools to become an all-conference corner; he now has to execute on the field. Easier said than done, and so far, the young corner has struggled at times through his first three games.

Vanderbilt doesn't have any receivers with Ringo's intangibles. He should be able to settle into the game early and will likely play well. Ringo has shown that he can be a disciplined, physical corner, but he now has to become more consistent.

Broderick Jones, LT

Georgia is still waiting for a left tackle to emerge. Jamaree Salyer started the first three games at that spot and has been impressive in those starts. However, Georgia needs him to kick back inside to guard. In order for Georgia's offensive line to be the best version of itself, someone has to step up and kick Salyer back inside.

Jones has been given the most opportunities out of all the young tackles. The staff wants him to take that role, but they aren't willing to give it to him unless he earns it. Jones is 6-5 and 315 lbs. and has otherwordly athleticism. He is physically ready for the SEC but has to become more consistent in his reps.

Coming out of high school, Georgia knew that Jones was going to need some refinement. He looks like a future first-round pick on some reps, while on others, he is less than impressive. Jones should get an extended run come Saturday, and Bulldog fans everywhere should be paying close attention to No. 59.

