Who does Phil Steele believe to be Georgia's biggest test in the 2022 regular season?

After an undefeated regular-season run in 2021, putting Clemson in week one aside, the schedule did not look too daunting for the Bulldogs, which was later backed up by Georgia's dominant 12-0 record. Now, changing gears and looking forward to this fall, the schedule looks kind to the Bulldogs again.

With no Clemson on tap for the regular season, the first potential "marquee" matchup will come in week one again, this time against the PAC-12's Oregon, whose new head coach Dan Lanning will bring tons of familiarity after serving as the defensive coordinator at Georgia.

Yet, the Ducks are not who longtime college football magazine writer Phil Steele believes will be the biggest challenge for Georgia in 2022.

"I think the team that's closest to [Georgia] would be Tennessee this year. Their offense was just so explosive last year, averaging 39.3 points per game. They've got a lot of players back - 15 returning starters, one of the more experienced teams in the SEC. They bring a couple of good transfers. Bru McCoy at wide receiver is one of them," - Phil Steele

Steele added, "I think they're the threat because they put points on the board, but I've got them a 10-point underdog at Georgia, and I've got them a 10-point underdog at home against Alabama." On the surface, Alabama and Georgia being 10-point favorites over the Volunteers is a bet many would take, although the upset odds could be lucrative.

While Tennessee hasn't beaten Georgia since 2016 when a last-second hail mary touchdown pass from Joshua Dobbs beat the Bulldogs inside Sanford Stadium. Head coach Josh Heupel will have one of the best offenses in the SEC in his second year as the Volunteers' head coach, which is largely thanks to the return of quarterback Hendon Hooker and a host of receivers.

The former Virginia Tech transfer was instrumental to the success of the fast-paced air attack that Heupel's offense showed off in year one. Hooker will return to Knoxville for his senior season after nearly throwing for 3,000 yards with 31 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The high-tempo Volunteer offense and its ability to spread the field gave Georgia's vaunted defense trouble, keeping the game close for much of the first quarter. Then, Kirby Smart and the defensive staff made a personnel switch, moving safety Christopher Smith to the STAR position, and sending starter Latavious Brini to the bench, bringing Dan Jackson off the bench to man the other safety spot alongside Lewis Cine.

The personnel switch eliminated the potential for Tennessee to expose Brini in pass coverage further. It ultimately helped the Bulldogs win the game convincingly with a 41-17 finish in Knoxville.

Georgia's defense lost six major contributors from its front seven a year ago, along with two starting defensive backs, both of which went off to the NFL. Georgia will now have a new stable of linebackers and a much younger, yet not lacking talent, defensive line; the pass-happy Tennessee offense will provide a much anticipated regular-season test.

