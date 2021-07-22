Next Up at EDGE After Miss on Dani Dennis-Sutton

Both running back Branson Robinson and edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton announced their commitments on Thursday, meaning that two more high profile targets are off the board.

After running back Branson Robinson and edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton announced their commitments on Thursday, two more high-profile targets are off the board.

Robinson pledged his service to the Bulldogs, becoming the eleventh commit for Georgia in the 2022 class. He is the second running back commit, pairing with fellow tailback Jordan James.

Dennis-Sutton has announced that he will play for head coach James Franklin at Penn State. The Bulldogs were enamored with Dennis-Sutton and will still be recruiting him hard up until early national signing day.

There are still several targets on the board for Georgia that remain uncommitted. Keep in mind that they will still push after several players that are already committed, including Dennis-Sutton.

CJ Madden, OLB

Madden plays football for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. He was originally committed to play for Colorado before attending numerous college camps over the summer and blowing away many coaching staffs.

Georgia offered him on June 17, less than 24 hours after his unofficial visit to Athens. Madden has stated that he will be cutting down his list on August 5, his birthday.

His athletic profile suggests that he could become a solid linebacker for Georgia with a few years of refinement in college. Defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning is the lead recruiter for Madden. The two have sat down and talked about his potential role with the Bulldogs over the offseason.

Shemar Stewart, EDGE

Stewart is an athletic marvel that has impressed in various workout settings over the offseason. The schools in contention here are Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Miami, and LSU.

This name should not be new to Georgia fans. He has always been a target, but the Bulldogs will ramp up their pursuit in this recruitment. The field is still wide open for Stewart, and this decision may come down to early national signing day.

He is 6-5 and 260 lbs. with scary athleticism coming off the edge. He needs some technique work, but the upside is very high.

He has been on campus in Athens over the summer and has developed a relationship with some staff members. He immediately becomes one of the top edge targets on the board for Georgia moving forward.

Enai White, EDGE

White is another name that is not new to most Georgia fans, but he is now a top priority. In May, he cut his list down to eight schools and could be nearing a decision.

White is 6-5 and 230 lbs. with the ability to add 20+ lbs. of muscle to his frame in college.

He also offers positional versatility at the next level. White is a freak athlete with solid burst and recovery speed. He has solid bend off the edge and has shown the potential to become a high-profile edge rusher in college.

You May Also Like

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Dominick Blaylock

WATCH: Kirby Smart SEC Media Day Press Conference

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI