Who's the Next Georgia Commit Following Raylen Wilson?

With momentum running high right now for Georgia on the recruiting trail following the commitment of four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson, who could be next for the Bulldogs?

The 2023 recruiting class is taking shape as time begins to wind down to the start of the 2022 college football season. Georgia currently holds 12 commitments this cycle heading into the middle of July. The Bulldogs are amid an upswing of momentum on the trail following a busy month of June, where the staff hosted prospects on campus throughout the month.

Sunday afternoon in Tallahassee, Florida, Georgia landed its 12th commitment, Raylen Wilson. Wilson is one of the top linebackers in this cycle and will be joining fellow four-star linebacker CJ Allen in the class.

With Wilson on board and several other prospects having upcoming decision dates, which could be next to join the Bulldogs' class?

LB, Troy Bowles

Bowles is one of the biggest prizes left on the board in 2023 at inside linebacker. The son of the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, is the No. 2 linebacker in this class, per the 247Sports Composite, which has him as a four-star prospect. The Jesuit High School product has a top three schools of Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, with a decision date set for July 16th.

DT, Jamaal Jarrett

Jamaal Jarrett, the massive four-star defensive tackle out of Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, is as big as they come in the 2023 recruiting class.

Jarrett is a 6-foot-6 and 355-pound defensive tackle at the young age of seventeen. Not many in this recruiting class are better suited physically to fill the role of Georgia's Jordan Davis. This is why Jarrett has drawn so much attention from Georgia's fanbase since breaking onto the scene as a junior.

Jarrett will choose between Auburn, Georgia, and North Carolina, on July 16th.

DB, Joenel Aguero

Aguero, a four-star safety prospect formerly of IMG Academy and now of St. John's Prep in Lynn, Massachusetts, is the number three ranked safety in the 2023 recruiting class and 43rd overall prospect nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

One of Georgia's top targets this cycle for at defensive back will decide on July 23rd between Miami, Georgia, Florida, and Ohio State.

Those are just the current prospects that have set dates for their decisions. Other names to look out for in the coming weeks include some highly touted recruits like defensive back Caleb Downs, running back Justice Haynes, and even 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.