Will Muschamp Officially Announced as Member of UGA Staff

Will Muschamp Officially Named Member of Georgia Staff
There's been a well-known secret surrounding the Georgia program for a little while now surrounding Will Muschamp potentially joining the coaching staff in an off the field role.
Wednesday, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed that Muschamp has been added to the staff to help out as a defensive analyst.
According to sources, Muschamp has been around the program for several weeks, even assisting in the defensive backs coaching search.
Muschamp and South Carolina parted ways after a 2-5 start to the regular season. Muschamp ended his time at the school with a 28-30 record, tied for ninth in program history for wins accumulated by a head coach.
Muschamp and Kirby Smart have been friends and coworkers for decades at this point. They two first met as members of a Valdosta State coaching staff in 2000 that was loaded with future head football coaches.
Smart coached the defensive backs on that Valdosta State staff, Muschamp was the defensive coordinator. Now, 20 years later, Muschamp comes to Athens to work for Kirby Smart and this Georgia program.
Muschamp's son Jackson Muschamp is a walk-on quarterback on the Georgia roster. Jackson enrolled in the 2020 cycle.
