Why Yesterday's Win Was A Different Kind of Dominance for Georgia

Georgia and South Carolina have been playing football against one another every single season since 1958, they've played 75 times since their inaugural meeting in 1894, and never has the series seen what it saw on Saturday.

A 41-point victory, the highest margin of victory in the history of the series, and quite frankly it could have been much worse. A late touchdown by South Carolina saved it from being a 48-point shutout.

South Carolina had five defensive starters out, they were fresh off a four-quarter handling at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks, and they don't quite have the players or depth to hang with Georgia for four quarters. We can make all of the prerequisites known for why Saturday's beating occurred, but it boils down to one thing.

Georgia is a wrecking ball. A wrecking ball forged through seven seasons of talent acquisition and cultural change by Kirby Smart and his coaching staff. Shane Beamer went viral for his "They've got like 100 five stars" comment a year ago, and sure, there's been plenty of talk about the 15 players Georgia lost to the NFL, but it's not like this freshmen class isn't loaded down with just as many five-stars per capita as the senior and junior class that just left.

Look out there on Saturday. A defense that has become the first unit since 1954 to allow 7 or fewer points in each of their first three games, is the same defense that's starting two true freshmen in Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks. They are also starting redshirt freshmen in Smael Mondon, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and Kamari Lassiter. All of whom entered the season without a career start. They aren't going anywhere but up.

They've created a factory. The signs were always there. There were over 200 NFL Scouts, GMs, and coaches at Georgia's pro day this spring for a reason. The level of player acquisition, combined with player development is something only seemingly Alabama has figured out in the SEC. The only other program that has stacked this level of sustainability of dominance at this rate in the modern era of college football is Clemson.

No one is guaranteeing Georgia is going to repeat as national champions. Though they are favorites. They are ranked No. 1 in the country and will remain as such. They are playing better football than anyone in the country at the moment and they are trouncing SEC Divisional opponents by record-breaking 41 points on the road.

You can however guarantee this isn't stopping. This machine that's been built is only going to be gassed up and added onto.

