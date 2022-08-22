When you recruit at the level that the University of Georgia has during head coach Kirby Smart's tenure, eventually, you can develop a backlog of upperclassmen at positions. Former four and even five-star recruits like Christopher Smith, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall had to wait four years before playing a "starting" role on this Georgia defense.

Though when that chance finally comes for upperclassmen at Georgia, Kirby Smart has shown a tendency to favor the more experienced player over younger talent. This isn't specific to Smart, football coaches give returners every chance to win starting jobs during pre-season camps.

Smart gave corner Ameer Speed the first shot at the starting boundary job opposite corner Derion Kendrick last season. While Kelee Ringo was more physically talented, Smart ensured that Speed had to lose the job before Ringo took over the reins. The same could be said during the 2020 season before Julian Rochester's injury when he kept a freshman in Jalen Carter off the field. Or in 2019 and 2020, when Malik Herring kept future No. 1 overall pick, Travon Walker, on the sideline.

There are countless examples of this over the past several years for Georgia, but perhaps 2022 will be different by necessity.

Georgia lost three inside linebackers to the 2022 NFL Draft, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of their front. Many figured linebackers Rian Davis and Trezmen Marshall would get the first crack at these spots, which sources indicated was the plan leading up to camp.

However, their younger counterparts in Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Xavian Sorey, and Smael Mondon have had the building in perpetual excitement for the last few months. The Bulldogs expected their 2021 linebacker group to leave an imprint early in their careers, but it seems they are already exceeding expectations.

Dumas-Johnson was perhaps the most technically refined linebacker they took in that storied 2021 signing class. While he wasn't as physically dominant as Mondon or fellow linebacker signee Xavian Sorey, Dumas-Johnson came to Georgia ready to play.

During their evaluation, SI All-American broke down the Baltimore, Maryland product and came away impressed with what Dumas-Johnson had to offer.

"Dumas-Johnson is a ‘backer that fits today’s game. He’s athletic, plays with range and can close and finish in a hurry with a good wrap to not leak yardage. Although he needs to acquire more reps in pure man coverage, he possesses the athletic ability and eye discipline to develop into a starting off-ball/stacked linebacker at the next level."

Meanwhile, Mondon came into Georgia with abundant physical gifts but was far from ready to see an SEC field. He didn't even play inside linebacker in high school but has made tremendous strides in his first eighteen months on campus.

For reference, SI All-American gave him a glowing review. They ranked him as their No. 31 player in the post-season rankings, spotting him as the third linebacker in the country.

"Mondon is a do-it-all linebacker prospect ready to make plays all over the field at the collegiate level right now. He physically profiles as a three-down player with disruptive polish in space, ideal for today's college game. It would be surprising to see Mondon spend much time on the sidelines over the next decade or so."

Reports indicate that both are making significant strides in practice and may push for legitimate opportunities as early as the season opener against Oregon. Smart may prefer to roll with his veterans, but the apparent talent of their younger teammates may force him to change his policy.

Smart has commented on both this fall:

Pops (Jamon Dumas-Johnson) has probably been the most consistent guy in that group. We’re looking for some mental and physical toughness out of that group. There’s some talented young players. (Xavian) Sorey flashes, but he’s got to do it more consistently. He knows that, he has some ability to make some really big flash plays, but he’s got to do it more consistently within the defense. Smael (Mondon) has got to play better, too. That’s a group, that group has got to step up and play better, and the defensive line has got to help them play better by keeping the blockers off of them.”

Sorey may end up being the most talented of the group — hence the "flashes" Smart refers to — yet he still hasn't made quite the impression that the other three have. It may be a matter of time before he eclipses the elder statesmen in front of him, meaning all three would have catapulted to impact roles in just one season on campus.

Xavian reportedly should play some this fall, and his physical upside is tremendous. SI All-American had Sorey as the No. 2 linebacker in America, ahead of his teammate Mondon.

"Sorey physically looks like a young college football player right now and his game is in even better position. Few can profile like an instant impact prospect on either side of the ball but he has the tools to play running back or like a hybrid defender at a high level. Sorey is comfortable all over the field but his ability to play all three downs on defense as an edge or elite underneath coverage defender makes a hybrid role perhaps his best bet on Saturdays and likely Sundays down the line."

Like the elderstatemen before him, Trezmen Marshall is in the fight for his life to hold off a littany of young budding stars. And according to Smart, even despite battling injuries, he's played well.

"I thought Trezmen (Marshall) made a couple of good plays, he’s got to continue to stay healthy. He’s fighting a soft tissue calf strain. He’s in and out. He made a couple of good plays today."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.