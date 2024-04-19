NFL Draft Profile: Ladd McConkey Left As a True Route Runner for Georgia
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey overcame plenty on his route to becoming one of the SEC's best receivers during his time as Bulldog. Now, he's an NFL Draft prospect.
The Georgia Bulldogs haven't produced a first round wide receiver since 2011 when AJ Greene was selected 4th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, entering a loaded 2024 NFL Draft at the receiver position, Georgia could finally break the 13-year-old streak with former Bulldog Ladd McConkey.
McConkey entered the Georgia program as an unranked wide receiver by most ranking services. He was just a 5'11, 170 pound athlete from North Murray High School in Northeast, Georgia. He was relatively unknown when Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart offered him a full-ride scholarship in January of 2020 at McConkey's high school basketball game. McConkey entered the Georgia program relatively raw at the receiver position. This wasn't a player who spent the majority of his time running routes and developing as a wide receiver in high school. North Murray developed the most efficient ways possible to get the ball in his hands, including even playing him at quarterback.
Just four seasons later, McConkey enters the 2024 NFL Draft as perhaps it's cleanest route runner. He developed into an incredible space-creator, one that Georgia often used as their home run hitter on double moves outside. Exiting college at 6'0, 185 pounds, McConkey averaged 14.2 yards per reception in college and had 18 total touchdowns during three years as a starter for Georgia. He battled injury and left as a two-time national champion.
