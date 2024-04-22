NFL Draft Profile - Tykee Smith Battled and Starred for Georgia
Georgia looks to add to their incredible NFL Draft record as of late with defensive back Tykee Smith.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has placed 57 players in the NFL Draft since taking over the Bulldogs' job for the 2016 season. Twenty-seven of those 57 players have been selected in the past two drafts alone. It's been a historic pace for the Bulldogs.
One former Bulldog hoping to add to that total is defensive back, Tykee Smith.
Smith entered the Georgia football program after two seasons with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Smith had a history with Georgia's latest addition at the time to the coaching staff: defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, who coached Smith for two seasons at West Virginia prior to coming to Athens. During those two years in a Mountaineers uniform, Smith totaled 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
He parlayed a strong Mountaineer career into an even more eventful one with the Bulldogs. He battled injury, both to his knee and foot, during his time in Athens. Though once he got healthy, Smith performed as well as any defensive back at Georgia.
In his final season, perhaps his only one truly healthy, Smith led the team in tackles (70.0), tackles for loss (8.5), and interceptions (4.0). He was was a ball magnet and an impact football player for a Georgia defense that finished top-5 in total defense.
Draft Eligibile Bulldogs
- Brock Bowers, TE
- Amarius Mims, OL
- Ladd McConkey, WR
- Javon Bullard, S
- Tykee Smith, S
- Sedrick Van Pran, OL
- Kamari Lassiter, DB
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR
- Kendall Milton, RB
- Daijun, Edwards, RB
- Zion Logue, DL
