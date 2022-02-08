REACTION: Players Respond to Jahmile Addae Leaving

Former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile is set to take the same position down at Miami with head coach Mario Cristobal. Addae is the second Bulldog staffer to leave in the past few months, the other being former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Addae reportedly has aspirations of becoming a head coach, and sources indicate that his current trajectory would make that reality within several years. He loved Georgia, but his days with the team were always numbered, though a lateral move it's one that some believe is another stepping stone for Addae — as shown is the one-year contract.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal projects as a serious problem for major programs in the coming years, particularly on the recruiting grounds. Cristobal took the job this past offseason over finishing an impressive campaign as the Oregon Ducks' head coach, reeling in three consecutive top-10 classes.

He has been outspoken in his desire to wall south Florida, home to much of the nation's top talent year after year. The Hurricanes have been a mess for the better part of the past decade, making it easy for programs like Georgia and Alabama to win those south Florida recruiting battles.

Cristobal's presence should ensure that those same battles will be more difficult. He is in the process of building one of the most expansive staffs in college and reportedly set his sights on Addae early in the process.

Addae helped Georgia correct some deficiencies in the backend of their defense in his lone year with them and actually made a perceived weakness a strength towards the end of the year.

At the beginning of this season, many doubted Georgia's ability to put one NFL-caliber defensive backs on the field, what was a weakness became a strength late in the season for the Bulldogs, which truly shows how much this group improved.

He also had a profound impact on the recruiting trail. Recruits responded well to Addae's personality and pitch, leading to several big-time defensive backs commitments.

Here are the defensive backs Georgia brought in, with Addae operating the defensive backs room.

- Daylen Everette, CB

- Jaheim Singletary, CB

- Julian Humphrey, CB

- Malaki Starks, S

- JaCorey Thomas, S

Georgia brought in one of the best secondary groups in the country, and Addae had a large hand in that. He should excel on the trail for the Hurricanes and will certainly run into the Bulldogs on the trail shortly.

Head coach Kirby Smart prides himself on assembling quality staff year in and year out. He could opt for an in-house promotion and look around the landscape for a quality candidate. The latter becoming the more likely option according to sources.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.