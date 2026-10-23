ATHENS - We're at the halfway mark of the 2026 season and Georgia football still has everything in front of them. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are 6-1 enjoying a much-needed off week. This time last week they were ranked No. 1 in the country. Now the margins are razor thin after a tough home loss to the Auburn Tigers.

Here are Georgia's toughest games remaining conference games on the 2026 schedule...

1. Ole Miss

Every Georgia football fan knew coming into the season that the Ole Miss game was going to be one of the toughest of the season. The Rebels are currently ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll with quality wins over LSU and Missouri. Their lone loss came on the road against the Gators.

Ole Miss is obviously led by star quarterback Trinidad Chambless who shredded the Bulldogs in last year's Sugar Bowl. The dynamic Rebel quarterback has thrown for 1,676 yards and 14 touchdowns this season while rushing for six more scores. Standout running back Kewan Lacy is back, making the Rebels even more dangerous the rest of the way.

The Rebels are ranked 6th in total offense in the SEC, averaging 444 yards per game. However, the rank dead last in total defense, giving up an eye-opening 390 yards per game. They're extremely talented and will be a really tough match for the Bulldogs in Oxford next month. The Rebels will play Texas on the road this weekend before hosting Auburn on the 31st.

2. South Carolina

It's been a roller coaster of a season for the Gamecocks, but we say that every year. At one point this season the Gamecocks were in complete shambles after losses to Mississippi State, Alabama and Kentucky in overtime. Then they crushed Florida on the road and had a week off before their big game against Tennessee this weekend.

The Gamecocks have a talented roster led by dynamic dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers. While his play has been inconsistent over the years, when he's at his best, he's a major weapon with both his arms and his legs. He's got the ability to make a lot of plays, and if the Carolina defense can play well at home, this could be a four-quarter war for the Dawgs in Columbia.

The Gamecocks rank 2nd in total offense across the SEC averaging 475 yards per game. They're strong in the tranches as they rank No. 1 in the league in rushing offense with 232 yards per game on the ground. They also rank 3rd in rushing defense, allowing just 104 yards per game. No matter what their record is, this should be a real road test for the Bulldogs late in the season.

3. Florida

For the first time ever the Dawgs and Gators will face off in Atlanta. And the stakes couldn't be much higher. The No. 20 Florida Gators are 5-2 with quality wins over Ole Miss at home and Auburn on the road. After blowout losses to South Carolina and Missouri bounced back last weekend with a big road win over Texas.

Now, the Gators will take on an angry Bulldog team in an unfamiliar environment. They have some quarterback questions after Tramel Jones took over for starter Aaron Philo last weekend. However, they're a run-heavy team that wants to be physical up front and lean on star running back Jadan Baugh.

The Gators rank 5th in the league in total offense but just 13th in total defense. They're also next to last against the pass across the SEC. They're not consistent, but when they can hold their own in the trenches, they can be tough to stop on the ground.

Overall, this is a game Georgia should win. With two weeks to prepare and get healthy, coming off a tough loss, look for the Dawgs to get back to their standard against their biggest rival on a massive stage.

4. Missouri

They may have just got crushed by Ole Miss, but the Missouri Tigers should not be overlooked. Like everyone else in the SEC, the Tigers had a week where they simply didn't show up to play. They also barely lost to Mississippi State on the road earlier this season.

Led by veteran quarterback Austin Simmons, the Tigers have one quality win over the Florida Gators with other wins against Kansas and Texas A&M. They ranked in the middle of the pack in the SEC in both total offense and total defense, ranking 7th in the league in both. They're a much better team at home compared to when they're on the road, so playing this game in Athens should give the Bulldogs a major advantage.

Overall, while the Tigers do have some skilled players and a veteran quarterback, the Bulldogs should be able to take care of business at home.