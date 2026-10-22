Three Players Georgia Football Fans Should Keep an Eye On During the Bye Week

The Georgia Bulldogs have this weekend off, but that doesn't mean that the coaching will be on vacation. You should still be paying attention too.

The Dawgs have tough football teams left on the schedule, and some of them will be playing this weekend. For Georgia fans, this is a chance to have a stress free weekend knowing that Kirby Smart and the Dawgs don’t have a game. However, it can also be used as a scouting opportunity.

Let’s take a look at three players Georgia will have to deal with in the future:

Ole Miss Running Back Kewan Lacy

Kewan Lacy is one of the best running backs in college football. Georgia had to deal with him twice last season, and honestly did a pretty good job slowing him down, although he still made plays.

Lacy has been dealing with injuries this season and even missed a game, but is coming off of a weekend where he finally looked like his 2025 self. Lacy turned 16 carries into 122 yards in Ole Miss’ big win over Missouri. It was his first 100-yard game of the season.

Georgia’s run defense looked elite early on, but has begun to slip as the team has progressed through conference play. Lacy is one of the best players remaining on Georgia’s schedule.

He will take on the Texas Longhorns on the road, who are drowning right now but stop the run pretty well.

South Carolina Defensive Back Vicari Swain

Vicari Swain is one of the more underrated players in the conference. The senior has been active this season for the Gamecocks, recording three pass deflections and an interception so far in addition to 16 tackles and a sack.

Swain is also the primary punt returner for South Carolina and a good one at that. He received All-SEC and All-America honors for his special teams prowess last season.

South Carolina is taking on Tennessee this weekend at home. The Vols are coming off of an upset win over Alabama, where they were the ones smoking the cigars. Tennessee is now without quarterback issues. Swain could be in for a big day.

Georgia Tech Quarterback Alberto Mendoza

Alberto Mendoza’s Georgia Tech tenure got off to a rocky start when the Yellow Jackets struggled to move the football against Colorado in their season opener. The season hasn’t gotten much easier for Georgia Tech, who sits at 2-4 with only one Power Four victory.



It didn’t take long to realize that Mendoza is not his brother, who was last year’s Heisman Trophy winner and eventual first overall NFL Draft pick. However, it has gotten a little bit better for the younger Mendoza, and he has a good opportunity to have a nice game against Boston College at home.