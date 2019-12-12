2020 Georgia Recruiting: Latest Rumors on Top Targets and Potential Flips

With just six days remaining before early national signing day for the 2020 class, the recruiting trail is more rampant than ever. Kirby Smart and staff have been deployed all across the country this week in pursuit of the remaining top targets while also attempting to secure the current commits.

Here are all the latest rumors and information that sources are telling The Bulldog Maven:

The West Coast 5-Stars:

5-star defensive back Keele Ringo and 5-star tight end Darnell Washington have been priority targets for the Dawgs for quite some time now. Ringo will be in town this weekend for an official visit and Kirby Smart & Todd Hartley were in Las Vegas for an in-home visit with Washington earlier this week. It’s looking like Georgia is in great shape with both blue-chip prospects and more likely than not they bolster the already 6th ranked recruiting class.

Washington has not been afraid to show his love for the Hurricanes however, and Kelee Ringo is still being heavily pursued by Oregon and Texas. Though, Oregon is the primary point of concern at this point.

The latest on Burch:

5-star defensive end Jordan Burch has had one of the more mysterious and tight-lipped recruitment processes of recent memory. Today multiple sources are confirming an in-home visit for Georgia with the Columbia, SC product. Smart, Lanning, Schuman, and Scott could all be on this visit as the Dawgs will undoubtedly throw a full-court press at the 6’4” 275-pound edge rusher who is only 7 days away from his scheduled commitment. Clemson, Alabama, LSU and South Carolina are all thought to be in the mix for Burch.

Stackhouse to sign early:

4-star defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse has told The Bulldog Maven that he will be signing his NLOI to play for the Georgia Bulldogs on December 18th. Stackhouse has been "100% Dawg" for quite some time now, despite taking several official visits, something he's rightfully entitled to do.

The 6'4 290-pound defensive lineman from Decatur, Georgia will bring yet another freakishly athletic big man into that defensive line group. He's told The Bulldog Maven that the UGA coaching staff is looking for him to fill the void soon to be left by Tyler Clark.

Offensive Line Worries:

The speculation about Broderick Jones continues after the transition of Georgia’s Offensive Line coaching role from Sam Pittman to Matt Luke. As of now, Jones is still a Dawg commit, but Auburn is hot and heavy after what many people consider to be the best offensive tackle in the 2020 class. Auburn just pulled a scholarship offer from former commit Javion Cohen who announced he would be deciding between Auburn and Alabama on Dec. 18th.

Subsequently, Cohen has gone on to commit to the Crimson Tide. One would have to think that unless the Tigers had a good feeling about another tackle they’re pursuing (aka Broderick Jones) they wouldn’t take such drastic measures. Either that or Malzahn is not playing any games after losing George Pickens at the last minute to the Bulldogs in the 2019 class.

There's concern surrounding Chad Lindberg as well according to sources. He, like Joshua Braun, was smitten with the idea of playing for Sam Pittman. Lindberg is still a Georgia commit at this moment, but we are lead to believe there could be more de-commitments like the one we saw yesterday from Braun. At this point, it seems to be just a matter of who and when.

OT, Tate Ratledge

As for Tate Ratledge, Matt Luke and Kirby Smart were in Rome, Georgia yesterday morning prior to flying down to Florida just hours later. Luke then attended a workout session of Ratledge's.

On to Sedrick Van Pran. The Bulldog Maven has spoken to the Warren Easton product several times over the last 72 hours, and we have reason to believe that he's upbeat about the Luke hiring, but is in the midst of preparing for a Louisiana State Championship game and has his primary focus set on that at the moment. We can confirm there is a planned in-home visit in the very near future.

Running Backs:

A source close to the situation has informed The Bulldog Maven that the Georgia staff is still intending to take just one back in the 2020 class at this point in time. Despite the recent rumblings surrounding Daijun Edwards, we believe barring Georgia simply needing to fill the spaces in this class, it will be just the one back in Kendall Milton.

Wide Receivers:

Arian Smith told The Bulldog Maven last week that Georgia is where they want to be in his recruitment and he's since announced he will be signing on the 18th. As for the rest of the class at wide receiver, the buzz around Jermaine Burton flipping should be considered real at this point.