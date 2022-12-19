2023 ESD Preview: Key Storylines to Track

We are eerily close to early signing day. Here are some storylines to track as Georgia looks to close out another top 3 class.

Damon Wilson Battle Coming to a Close...

For the last few months, Georgia and Ohio State have been battling it out for Damon Wilson, one of the best available prospects in the entire country. The 5-star has been high on Ohio State for a while, but UGA has come along late and has given him something to think about. In fact, some believe that Ohio State might be chasing UGA now.

With Ohio State being the constant in his recruitment and UGA pulling out the full-court press, this one remains too close to call and could go either way. Still, the most recent buzz is around UGA. Wilson will make his commitment nationally via ESPN on the 21st.

UGAs Chances With Duce Robinson...

Georgia has two blue-chip TEs committed already, but they are certainly holding a spot for Robinson if he wants in. After all, he is ranked as the best TE in the entire country. USC and Georgia appear to be duking this one out for the Arizona native, with Texas in the picture as well.

Pulling Robinson away from USC might be difficult, but the Dawgs have recently pulled an elite TE off the west coast by the name of Brock Bowers, and they can do it again. USC is likely the favorite but make no mistake, UGA is firmly in the mix. Robinson won't sign early, but once ESD is over, it will allow UGA to put the press on Robinson.

Potential Surprises?

As usual, drama is always a big part of ESD. For the most part, we are aware of who UGA is targeting and what their chances are, but there is always the potential for some surprises. Georgia is likely to close things with Jordan Hall down the stretch, as well as have a chance to get Daniel Harris back in the class. Could UGA decide to make a late push and circle back to some RBs they've been tracking? All these questions will be answered in the next 72 hours.

Portal Talk...

We are not ready to say that UGA will sign any portal players on ESD, but I do think it's possible. The two to watch are Rara Thomas and Smoke Bouie, with more confidence in Bouie. If the Dawgs push for Bouie, they are likely the favorite for the Bainbridge product. As for Thomas, there is a lot of confidence down on the plains of Auburn, with Tennessee being a potential threat as well. Even Ole Miss has made some ground and remains a dark horse.

