While he is still awaiting an offer, Cortez Smith has solidified himself as a big-time UGA target in the 2025 class. During his recruitment, he has taken multiple visits to UGA, including to the season-opening victory over Oregon.

Smith is excited about making a stop in Athens this weekend, but he couldn't help but rave about UGAs dominant victory to open the season against Oregon.

"Definitely, the OLine for UGA stood out, they work super hard. The Fans created an electric atmosphere."

Smith also walked away from that game with a major takeaway: UGA has not skipped a beat. He was right. UGA followed up their huge win over Oregon with a 33-0 beatdown of Samford and a 49-7 rout of South Carolina. Kent State is next on the chopping block.

Smith, a massive lineman out of Parkview (GA), is looking forward to soaking in the atmosphere in Athens once again. However, he is most looking forward to spending time with the UGA coaching staff. Specifically, UGA OL Coach Stacy Searle, whom Smith raved about.

"I love how hard he coaches and he’s very straightforward on what needs to be done. I think the work shows for itself and that’s definitely the biggest recruiter."

Again, Smith is without a UGA offer, but there is reason to believe that should change soon. In fact, schools like Clemson and Penn State are also involved early. Still, if UGA offers, they will be in a good spot.

Smith grew up just an hour away from Athens, so he is more than familiar with the Bulldogs. When you factor in multiple stops to Athens recently and his connection with Stacy Searles, UGA is in a good spot here.

Smith and Parkview have a big game Friday against Mill Creek. After that, Smith will be in Athens as UGA takes on Kent State at noon.

SI All American recruiting analyst Brooks Austin spoke extremely highly of Smith after seeing him again this fall:

