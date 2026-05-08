2027 Running Back Andrew Beard Announces College Commitment - Did He Choose Georgia?

A major running back prospect in the 2027 recruiting class has announced which school he will be continuing his football career.

As the offseason continues, and programs begin their summer workout programs in the lead up to week one, coaching staffs all across the country have begun shifting their focusing to the 2027 recruiting class.

One of the biggest names in this year's cycle is running back Andrew Beard, a 4-star running back from Bogart, Georgia. Beard is considered one of the biggest running back prospects in the nation and has been heavily pursued by multiple notable programs.

The Georgia Bulldogs were among the many schools to recruit Beard, and appeared to have an inside track, considering he is the nephew of UGA great Garrison Hearst. However, it appears Georgia's efforts were unsuccessful, as the running back has announced his commitment to the Florida Gators.

Beard was recruited by other schools such as Tennessee, Clemson, and Alabama, but ultimately chose to join first year head coach Jon Sumrall in Gainesville, creating a massive recruiting win for the Gators' new coaching staff.

Andrew Beard Announces Commitment to Florida Gators

Andrew Beard, 2027 Prince Avenue Christian School running back in a drill during the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While missing on a player who is this talented, and has family connections to the program can be frustrating for the Bulldogs, Georgia has done a fantastic job recruiting up to this point. The Dawgs already have one of the nation's top running backs committed in Kemon Spell, as well as Noah Parker. Both who are expected to be some of the best running backs in the nation.

The Dawgs also recently earned another high profile commitment from tight end Jaxon Dollar, who is expected to become the next great tight end of the Todd Hartley era and will continue to bolster the Dawgs class.

As the offseason continues, Kirby Smart and his staff will continue to diligently pursue more talented prospects, in hopes of signing one of the top classes for the 2027 cycle. The Bulldogs currently have eight commits in their 2027 class.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Donte Wright, CB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB