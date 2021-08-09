Travis Shaw Hints at Potential Commitment

Travis Shaw is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2022 class and looks to be hinting at the potential of a decision being announced very soon. The five-star North Carolina product took to Twitter to hint at his nearing decision.

Shaw said via Twitter, "It's bout that time, what y'all think?" Adding to the intrigue of his recruitment as he recently narrowed his choices down to just four schools. Those four being Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, and North Carolina A&T.

Shaw is considered a top priority for Clemson and Georgia this cycle as he brings an unrivaled skillset to whatever college he may choose. Having played off the edge in high school, he will move inside as an interior lineman at 6-foot-5 and nearly 310 pounds, making him a potential instant impact player as a run stopper.

From Georgia's perspective, following the decommitment of Bear Alexander, Shaw is arguably the top lineman left on the board, with Walter Nolen very close to the North Carolina native.

Playing as an edge rusher at 310 pounds amazes many when turning on the tape because of his athleticism and fluid movement at his size. Aside from his size and explosive movement, his constantly high-effort level makes him stand out. Shaw has been an offensive tackle's nightmare throughout his time in high school football in North Carolina.

Georgia currently holds commitments from Tyre West and Darris Smith, those two being the only defensive linemen Georgia has pledges from. However, with nose tackle Jordan Davis departing for the NFL by season's end, the Dawgs will need a replacement.

Shaw is the best true nose tackle left on the board in the 2022 class, making him a great fit for the Dawgs.

