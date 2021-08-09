Travis Shaw Hints at Potential Commitment

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

A Decision is Looming for Shaw?

Travis Shaw took to Twitter Monday to tease a potential decision.
Author:
Publish date:

Travis Shaw is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2022 class and looks to be hinting at the potential of a decision being announced very soon. The five-star North Carolina product took to Twitter to hint at his nearing decision. 

Shaw said via Twitter, "It's bout that time, what y'all think?" Adding to the intrigue of his recruitment as he recently narrowed his choices down to just four schools. Those four being Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, and North Carolina A&T.

Shaw is considered a top priority for Clemson and Georgia this cycle as he brings an unrivaled skillset to whatever college he may choose. Having played off the edge in high school, he will move inside as an interior lineman at 6-foot-5 and nearly 310 pounds, making him a potential instant impact player as a run stopper.

From Georgia's perspective, following the decommitment of Bear Alexander, Shaw is arguably the top lineman left on the board, with Walter Nolen very close to the North Carolina native.

Playing as an edge rusher at 310 pounds amazes many when turning on the tape because of his athleticism and fluid movement at his size. Aside from his size and explosive movement, his constantly high-effort level makes him stand out. Shaw has been an offensive tackle's nightmare throughout his time in high school football in North Carolina. 

Georgia currently holds commitments from Tyre West and Darris Smith, those two being the only defensive linemen Georgia has pledges from. However, with nose tackle Jordan Davis departing for the NFL by season's end, the Dawgs will need a replacement. 

Shaw is the best true nose tackle left on the board in the 2022 class, making him a great fit for the Dawgs. 

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

AC805D52-06CD-44DA-9367-38159BE82C8D
Recruiting

Travis Shaw Hints at Potential Commitment

C56267AD-835F-4C78-89D2-982A297C2653
News

Latest on Ericson, Who’s up next?

ericson_warren
News

Warren Ericson Injured During Fall Camp

0028881-tpwq-1280x720
News

JUST IN: Kirby Smart Releases Statement on Scott Cochran

E01E9AE4-C2BB-4100-B904-7B5F93F540B5
News

Georgia to Replace Cochran for time being

9D683B51-B0B7-4E1B-963C-C81190C2A390
News

JUST IN: Scott Cochran is Not with Georgia Right Now

538B1ED3-CD47-4C53-8643-60E99065EC5E
News

Camp Update: Pads are Back on in Athens

210806_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0107-L
News

Georgia Fans Get Their First Look At New DB Coach Jahmile Addae