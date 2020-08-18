SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk
Search

2023 DB, Aaron Gates Recaps Summer Full of Offers including Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Offers seem to arrive on players' doorsteps at an earlier and earlier age nowadays, though it's still rather uncommon for athletes to receiver Power 5 scholarship offers after just their freshman season of high school football. 

Georgia has handed out almost 50 scholarship offers at this point in the 2023 class and one of the most recent recipients, Aaron Gates, sat down to talk about what it means to hear from UGA. 

Gates is a 2023 defensive back from Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Georgia and he's had quite the summer, receiving offers from FIU, UNLV, Kentucky, Pitt, Georgia Tech, LSU, South Carolina, and Georgia all in a four-month time span. 

With several offers coming in this summer, one offer in particular was the "Wow" moment for Gates. The defending national champs, LSU Tigers offered back in June of this year, and the offer brought Gates to tears. 

"Definitely LSU, I remember I got the offer and ran onto the field, grabbed my coach and we were on the phone and we were both tearing up on the field. It was definitely LSU." 

The head coach at Trinity Christian School, Kenny Dallas does something rather unique for players like Gates that receive scholarship offers. Whenever coaches are prepared to offer a young man, he places the on FaceTime during a workout or practice and has the coach extend the scholarship offer to the player in front of his teammates so they can celebrate the accomplishment as a team. 

"I was completely shocked too, I didn't know. Only my dad and coach Dallas knew what was about to happen. It was surprising, it was fun, and it was just great to have all of my teammates there with me." 

Dell McGhee was the coach from Georgia that reached out to Gates through coach Dallas and extended the offer to Gates: 

"It was super amazing. All Glory to God. It was right after school, hopped on the phone. I answered a bunch of questions about my family, my height and weight, school, and then he offered. It was just awesome." 

Gates is nearing 6'1, 180 pounds as a rising sophomore, and will be playing both corner and safety this fall for Trinity Christian depending upon where they need him to play in order to give the football team the best chance to win. 

And he's not the only 2023 defensive back from the state of Georgia that has racked up the Power 5 offers. I asked Gates where he stacks up against the likes of Aveion Terrell, Michael Daugherty, Daiquan White, Caleb Downs, Kaleb Cost, and Terrence Love and he says he can hang with them all. 

Trinity plays Athens Academy the first game of the season, so Gates will have the opportunity to line it up against one of the best wide receivers in the 2021 class in Deion Colzie. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Georgia OG, Solomon Kindley Starting for Dolphins

Former Georgia offensive guard, Solomon Kindley is looking at a serious chance to start for the Miami Dolphins as a rookie according to several reports.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

2022 Running Back Tevin White Discusses His Recruitment

Tevin White is one of the top 2022 running backs in the country. Georgia has already offered the versatile back and has built a solid relationship.

BGilmer18

by

AllThingsSports101

Alabama Catches a Break, While Georgia Goes through the Gaunlet Before Matchup

The Georgia versus Alabama game is the biggest matchup of the season in the SEC. Expected to be the SECCG preview, the Dawgs didn't exactly catch a break.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Biggest surprises from the 2020 schedule reveal

Georgia football starts the year with Arkansas before hosting Auburn and Tennessee, and traveling to Alabama. Florida game bumped back a week.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

SEC Announces Guidelines for Fan Attendance at Football Games

Several Questions regarding how the SEC will handle fans at the games have been answered in the latest press release from the conference.

Brooks Austin

Fall Camp Position Battles, Who Wins 'Em?

Kirby Smart said there was going to be some hellacious position battles during fall camp for Georgia. So, which positions are they at, and who will likely win them?

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Georgia Football Will Open 2020 Football Season At Arkansas

The first game of the 2020 Georgia Football season has been announced, they will take on Arkansas on the road

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Cade Mays Denied Immediate Eligibility

According to a report, Cade Mays has been denied a waiver for immediate eligibility.

Brent Wilson

by

sheltonmercer

What Does Javon Bullard Bring to Georgia Football?

Javon Bullard is the 13th commitment in the 2021 recruiting class for the University of Georgia. So what does he bring to Georgia?

Brooks Austin

Javon Bullard Commits to Georgia Football

Javon Bullard has committed to play football for UGA. The defensive back from Milledgeville, Georgia is the 13th commitment in 2021, the 8th from Georgia.

BGilmer18