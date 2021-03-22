Addison Nichols Previews Big Weekend In June for UGA

An offensive tackle out of Greater Atlanta Christian, Addison Nichols is one of the nation's most coveted offensive linemen in the country.

Addison Nichols is different than most young men you'll run across when covering recruiting.

Instead of talks of scheme fit, coaching staff, stadiums, or NFL talents, Nichols prefers to discuss internship programs, the business school at your respective program, life after football.

Sure, as a 6'5, 305-pound offensive linemen headed into his senior season with a decision amongst schools like Georgia, Florida, USC, Ohio State, and Tennesse, the NFL very well could be in the future of this young man. Though in the meantime, during his college football career, academics will play a major role in his life. Including leading up to the decision.

He's already explored the internship opportunities at Ohio State, and he's done his research on the business program in Athens.

"It has a pretty big role. And the Terry College of Business is fantastic. I hear great things about it and it is one of the best in the country and that will certainly be a plus in my decision."

He will be in Athens for the first weekend in the month of June when visits return as a part of Georgia's opening weekend on campus. According to Nichols, they plan to host "Georgia only" recruits.

"I thought that would be really cool to go up there with the Georgia boys and get to take our visits together, and kind of hangout. I think Gunner (Stockton) will be there, so it should be some fun."

Nichols currently plays tackle for Greater Atlanta Christian, and likely could continue living on the edge in college, though he's likely to kick inside to guard when he arrives on the next level.

He's an extremely powerful athlete. He uses a really strong base and powerful hips to uproot defenders from their spot and finishes with a level of physicality that has some of the nation's top offensive line coaches drooling.

