Aden Starling Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

The early national signing day period for the 2026 recruiting class has arrived, a prospects all across the country officially sign their letters of intent to the schools of their choice. This can be an extremely exciting and stressful time for college teams, as they look to earn as many talented players as possible.

The Georgia Bulldogs lost a wide receiver commit earlier on Thursday as 2026 wide receiver Brady Marchese flipped his commitment from Georgia to Michigan. He had been committed to Georgia since March. However, the Dawgs picked the momentum right back up.

Aden Starling, a 2027 wide receiver, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Starling is rated as a three-star prospect, the 783rd-best player in the country, the 101st-best wide receiver and the 95th-best player in the state of Texas, according to composite rankings. Starling received an offer from Georgia back in June and now has given his verbal pledge to Georgia.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Football staff have been one of the most relentless forces in college football when it comes to recruiting highly talented players, and appear to be in the midst of signing another extremely talented recruiting class that will likely land somewhere inside the top 10.

As the signing day period continues, the Bulldogs will look to sign as many highly talented players to their 2026 recruiting class as possible. The early signing window is set to be completed on Friday, December 5th. Following that, players will be available to officially sign on Wednesday, February 4th.

