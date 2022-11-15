As we know, recruiting never stops in the SEC. Even while UGA is in the heart of the football season, Kirby Smart and his staff have been sending out some offers across the country. Here, we take a look at some new prospects you need to track.

Jack Ressler - 2024 - WR - Mater Dei (Ca.)

UGA has been recruiting Mater Dei high school pretty hard recently, and Ressler is the most recent of the west coast bunch to receive an offer from Georgia. It's too early to know where this recruitment is heading, but USC and Notre Dame are some of the major programs in play here.

Ressler has a smaller build at around 5'10 180, but he is extremely explosive and dangerous in space. He has a very explosive first step and is a twitchy route runner. He is a touchdown threat on every play, regardless of how they get the ball to him. There are a lot of things he does well on film.

Marcelles Williams - 2024 - DB - St. John Bosco (Ca.)

UGA likes their CBs that sit 6'1 and higher. While Williams doesn't fit that mold, there is reason to believe his skillsets can make up for it. Williams is one of the faster DBs in the 2024 class, and he shows it on film. He can run with anyone and comes downfield aggressively, delivering jarring hits on receivers. He also has some good ball skills. Williams could play at corner for UGA, but his ability to come downfield and his physicality would be intriguing to watch at safety.

Right now, it seems like Georgia will have to work hard to pull Williams away from the west coast. Williams has two older brothers, one playing at USC and the other at Arizona State. It could be a tough pull for UGA, but there is still a long way to go in this recruitment.

Kevin Riley - 2024 - RB - Tuscaloosa County (Al.)

UGA recently reached right into Crimson Tide territory to offer one of the best Alabama prospects in the 2024 class. His recruitment is still taking shape, but Riley does hold some offers from numerous SEC programs like Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, and others.

Riley is an extremely quick and twitchy back that shows some patience and good vision. It's hard for defenders to bring him down and also hard for them to catch up to him once he gets to the second level. He isn't a bruising RB, but he runs with a purpose. Riley is a stock riser that you need to track.

Cortez Smith - 2025 - OL - Parkview (Ga.)

If you have been following along, Smith is a prospect that we have told you to track for months now. He has started at either C or G since he was a freshman, solidifying himself as one of the premier OL prospects in Georgia. UGA joins Penn State as the other school to extend him an offer, and there are plenty more on the way. I would expect Smith to add numerous more offers when all is said and done. If UGA pushes, they will be hard to beat in this one.

Smith is a bulldozer in the middle of the offensive line for Parkview, frequently plowing over anyone in his path and carving running lanes. Also, he is a good athlete for his size and shows the ability to get to the second level pretty easily.

Jontae Gilbert - 2025 - CB - Fredrick Douglass (Ga.)

Gilbert is committed to Ohio State, but we are still over 2 years away from the 2025 class putting pen to paper, so don't expect any resolution for a while.

Gilbert fits the "UGA mold" for CBs. He currently stands around 6'1 175, and he might not be done growing. He is excellent at press coverage and sticks to receivers like glue. The ball doesn't go his way much for a reason.

The competition will be stiff for Gilbert, but he is a scheme fit for UGA and the Dawgs will make him tell them no.

