6'4" 310 pounds. That's the current height and weight of Oxford High School sophomore offensive guard Bradyn Joiner. Joiner is one of the nation's premier prospects in the class of 2023. The massive youngster already has 13 Power 5 offers and the latest is from what Joiner categorizes as a "dream school" for him, the University of Georgia.

Joiner received his offer from Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs on August 7th and the significance of that moment was not lost on the Alabama native. "UGA has always been a dream for me. Not a lot of people get that offer and I’m just blessed to get it" said Joiner. Also, it's apropos that the offer come from the Dawg's running back coach as Joiner is well versed in the history of Georgia and the patented downhill running game in Athens. That's attractive to Joiner and something he relishes about his sport. "I love the Georgia offense because I love to run block and UGA is RBU" Joiner shared, and he went on to say, "and I already have my RB Treyaun Webb for when I go up there."

Treyaun Webb is Georgia's lone commitment so far in the class of 2023. However, this may not be case for long. Not only is Joiner close to Webb, but the big man explained that there is a core group of talented players in the class that are contemplating building a super-class in 2023. All-American prospects Payton Kirkland and Justin Benton are also close to Joiner and we've covered here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Webb also has relationships with players like Michael Daugherty, Brandon Inniss, Richard Young, Derrick LeBlanc and Peter Woods. Needless to say, commitments from any of these talents to Georgia would go a long way toward building a special class and Joiner could be a linchpin to that coming to fruition for UGA in 2023.

When asked about Matt Luke and the significance of his background as a head coach in the SEC, Joiner responded, "It means a lot because he’s been around for a long time and he knows what to do in tough situations." Luke has proven to be invaluable during his short tenure in Athens. Luke is a genuine person that makes real connections with players and brings a ton of energy on the practice field. Joiner is right in that Luke has been around brings lots of experience and knowledge of SEC caliber football and how to develop guys for the next level.

Georgia is solidly at the top of the Joiner's recruitment right now with a select group of two or three schools that the big man prefers to leave unnamed. If the Dawgs are able to land Joiner in the 2023 class, it won't be the first time they've reeled in a highly coveted offensive lineman from Oxford, Alabama. Clay Webb was a 5-Star in the class of 2019 and currently competing for playing time in Athens.

Look for the Dawgs to remain a strong and consistent presence in the remainder of this decision-making process for Joiner. In talking to Joiner he comes across as a young man that is self-aware and knows what he's looking for. It wouldn't be a surprise if Joiner makes his mind up sooner than most in the 2023 class.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.