For the past couple of months, a major battle between Georgia and Ohio State has been ongoing for 5-star Damon Wilson out of Venice (Fl.). That battle has come to a close, and UGA is victorious.

Wilson is ranked as the 13th-best player in the country according to the 247 Composite Rankings. Along with Georgia and Ohio State, schools like Alabama, Miami, Texas, and numerous other major P5 programs offered. Wilson made two stops to Athens this fall.

For a while, Ohio State was thought to be in the driver's seat in this recruitment. However, UGA had been steadily creeping up on the Buckeyes and delivered the final blow as his recruitment winded down. Chidera Uzo-Diribe played a major role in this recruitment, continuing to prove himself as one of the best recruiters in the country.

Wilson will team up with 4-stars Samuel M'Pemba and Gabriel Harris at the EDGE spot for UGA, giving the Dawgs the best haul in the country at that position. Under Kirby Smart, UGA has always had at least 1 premier EDGE defender, and he has 3 in this class with elite upside.

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates an official LOI has been turned in.

Italics indicate the player is already enrolled and practicing.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

Tyler Williams, WR

Raymond Cottrell, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

