With no quarterback currently committed in Georgia's next two recruiting classes, a big domino has just fallen, and it is not in favor of the Bulldogs.

The son of former Detriot Lions center and teammate of former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford, Dominic Raiola, Dylan Raiola out of Chandler, Arizona, announced his commitment to the Ohio State University. The five-star prospect, according to 247Sports, is the top-ranked quarterback in his class and the number one prospect overall as things currently stand.

With current starting quarterback Stetson Bennett returning for his sixth and final season of collegiate eligibility, Georgia will once again be in the market for another starting quarterback. With an already talent-filled room, which features former four-star quarterback Carson Beck, five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, and now the most recent incoming quarterback Gunner Stockton, a former four-star quarterback according to 247Sports, Georgia is looking to add to the all too important position.

On the bright side for Georgia, the Bulldogs are still in the running for 2023 quarterback Arch Manning.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.