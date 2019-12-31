BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

2021 5-star QB, Caleb Williams Updates his Recruitment

DJ Cadden

After a wild 2020 recruiting cycle nearing an end, it is now time to shift the recruiting microscope to the 2021 class.

It is a class loaded with talent at the quarterback position, with five different QBs garnering a five-star rating. This comes after the past two classes only saw two five-star quarterbacks each.

Among those quarterbacks, Caleb Williams holds the top spot among the dual-threat guys and is the only five-star quarterback classified as a dual-threat.

Williams attends Gonzaga College High School, which sits in the nation’s capital. The Eagles play one of the toughest schedules in the nation year after year, so Williams has been battle-tested already.

As of a few months ago, his recruitment looked like a battle between Georgia and LSU, but many more teams have come on hard recently. Williams tells Bulldog Maven that Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, and Clemson are the schools recruiting him the hardest.

When asked if the Dawgs’ offensive scheme and accompanying struggles had any effect on how he viewed the state of the program, Williams held out hope that there may be an offensive scheme change in the future.

“Teams can change. It depends on what they have and what they do best.”

A dual-threat such as Williams would be a welcome new aspect to the underwhelming quarterback play we saw in 2019. Adding a guy who runs a 4.57 40-yard dash, a 4.12 shuttle, and a vertical just over 36 inches, would give James Coley a completely new realm of possibilities when it comes to playcalling.

It's not like he hasn't had a bevy of run-pass options set up in the game plan already this season. We saw a handful of them in the SEC Championship game and Smart has talked about how all of the "spread tendencies" are already built into the offense. They just need the players that can run it. Williams is certainly one of those players. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

This young man is exceptionally talented. I suggest you take the time to watch his highlights. It's unfair what he does. https://www.hudl.com/profile/6269274/Caleb-Williams

www.hudl.com

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sugar Bowl: Know Your Opponent Pt. 4 - The Baylor Special Teams

Blayne Gilmer

Special Teams units often go overlooked. Though Georgia's unit seems to get a lot of attention. So, How do Baylor's kicking game and return game stack up?

Tate Ratledge Talks Sam Pittman's Departure and Matt Luke Hire

DJ Cadden

Tate Ratledge is one of the nation's top talents at the tackle position. He spoke with The Bulldog Maven to talk about Sam Pittman's departure and Matt Luke.

Georgia Basketball Looks to Continue Home Win Streak Against Austin Peay

Brent Wilson

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Austin Peay Governors at 7:00 PM in Stegeman Coliseum.

Azeez Ojulari Appreciates How He's Gotten to Where He Is, Excited for Future

Blayne Gilmer

Azeez Ojulari showed promise in the Sugar Bowl a year ago. Now a captain of the team, he is appreciative of the process to get to where he is and is excited for the future.

Jake Fromm Talks NFL Draft, Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm answered questions about whether he'll enter the NFL Draft and Georgia's Sugar Bowl matchup with Baylor.

Monty Rice talks Sugar Bowl and Georgia Defense

Brooks Austin

Monty Rice spoke to the media today prior to the Sugar Bowl and he made it clear that this Georgia Bulldogs football team is focused on the task at hand.

Georgia Safety, Richard LeCounte Talks NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

Junior Safety, Richard LeCounte spoke to the media today and was asked about his upcoming decision of whether or not to enter the NFL Draft.

Dan Lanning Talks No Name Defense and J.R. Reed prior to Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

Dan Lanning spoke to the media today in New Orleans prior to the Sugar Bowl. He talked about the no name defense and what it will be like to play without J.R. Reed

Sugar Bowl: Georgia Set to Play Without Tyler Clark and Brian Herrien

Brooks Austin

The Bulldogs are set to take on the seventh-ranked Baylor Bears in this year's edition of the Sugar Bowl without two seniors, Tyler Calrk and Brian Herrien.

Monty Rice & Charlie Woerner Talk Sugar Bowl, Keeping Focus, and Young Guys

Brooks Austin

Monty Rice and Charlie Woerner spoke to the media today about what it means to play in the Sugar Bowl and keeping their focus on those that are playing.