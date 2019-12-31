2021 5-star QB, Caleb Williams Updates his Recruitment

After a wild 2020 recruiting cycle nearing an end, it is now time to shift the recruiting microscope to the 2021 class.

It is a class loaded with talent at the quarterback position, with five different QBs garnering a five-star rating. This comes after the past two classes only saw two five-star quarterbacks each.

Among those quarterbacks, Caleb Williams holds the top spot among the dual-threat guys and is the only five-star quarterback classified as a dual-threat.

Williams attends Gonzaga College High School, which sits in the nation’s capital. The Eagles play one of the toughest schedules in the nation year after year, so Williams has been battle-tested already.

As of a few months ago, his recruitment looked like a battle between Georgia and LSU, but many more teams have come on hard recently. Williams tells Bulldog Maven that Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, and Clemson are the schools recruiting him the hardest.

When asked if the Dawgs’ offensive scheme and accompanying struggles had any effect on how he viewed the state of the program, Williams held out hope that there may be an offensive scheme change in the future.

“Teams can change. It depends on what they have and what they do best.”

A dual-threat such as Williams would be a welcome new aspect to the underwhelming quarterback play we saw in 2019. Adding a guy who runs a 4.57 40-yard dash, a 4.12 shuttle, and a vertical just over 36 inches, would give James Coley a completely new realm of possibilities when it comes to playcalling.

It's not like he hasn't had a bevy of run-pass options set up in the game plan already this season. We saw a handful of them in the SEC Championship game and Smart has talked about how all of the "spread tendencies" are already built into the offense. They just need the players that can run it. Williams is certainly one of those players.

