Chaz Chambliss Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Chaz Chambliss committed to the University of Georgia on May 26, 2020, and on early national signing day, Chambliss signed his letter of intent.

When it comes to scouting and the ability to identify who the Power-5 caliber players are on a high-school football field, players like Chaz Chambliss make it really easy.

He's extremely hard to miss. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Chambliss is one of the more physically impressive athletes available in the 2021 recruiting cycle. A hard-nosed product out of Carrollton High School in Carrolton, Ga., Chambliss plays the game with a level of anger that is required to be a defender in the SEC.

Here's what our SI All-American staff had to say about Chambliss:

Prospect: Chaz Chambliss

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 245 pounds

Position: Linebacker

Schools of Interest: Carrollton (Ga.)

Projected Position: Inside linebacker/outside linebacker hybrid

Frame: Well-proportioned prospect with powerful and thick lower half. Built like a 1990s inside linebacker; broad upper half.

Athleticism: He’s quicker than fast. Long strider that’s explosive upon contact. Extremely powerful hips that roll through each tackle. His play strength is out of this world. Has above-average bend and plays with excellent pad level. Very few physical limitations, but isn’t the twitchiest athlete.

Instincts: Has a nose for the football. His only instinct is to make the ball-carrier or oncoming blocker feel him. Seems to prefer standing up and playing inside 'backer, and has the wherewithal to do so. Plays well with his hand in the dirt and hand-fights well.

Polish: Plays technically sound as both an inside linebacker and edge defender. Ability to rush the passer is superior to anything he does. Sheds blocks well along the line of scrimmage and pursue relentlessly. Not asked to play a ton in coverage at linebacker, but shines against the run.

Bottom Line: Chambliss’ future is as an edge rusher. The 4.4 shuttle speed is evident with everything he does. He may prefer to play off-ball linebacker, but is the kind of kid that will do whatever you ask, and do it at 110 percent. Son of a drill sergeant. Head coach says, “He doesn’t say much, but his actions speak loudly.”

Player Comparison: Kyle Van Noy, Miami Dolphins

