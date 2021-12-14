BREAKING: Georgia Gets Their Speedster

CJ Smith Makes College Decision
Georgia Football has yet another commitment in the class of 2022 as wide receiver CJ Smith has committed to play for the Bulldogs
Smith is cut from the same cloth and mold that former Sunshine state wide-out turned Bulldog Arian Smith is. A verified track superstar in high school, CJ Smith has turned in 100-Meter times that rival SEC track athletes. His personal record as a senior in high school is 10.28 in the 100-meter.
These are the types of wide receiver, the extremely fast and vertically threatening, types of targets that Todd Monken wants at Georgia since taking over the offensive coordinating duties.
2022 Recruiting Class
- Gunner Stockton, QB
- Julian Humphrey, CB
- CJ Smith, WR
- Mykel Williams, DE
- Alliou Bah, OL
- Oscar Delp, TE
- Dillon Bell, WR
- Cole Speer, WR
- De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
- Griffin Scroggs, OL
- Jacob Hood, OL
- Branson Robinson, RB
- Jordan James, RB
- Tyre West, DL
- Jalon Walker, LB
- CJ Washington, LB
- Darris Smith, EDGE
- CJ Madden, EDGE
- Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
- JaCorey Thomas, DB
- Jahiem Singletary, CB
- Shone Washington, DT
- Bear Alexander, DT
- Malaki Starks, DB
- Brett Thorson, K
