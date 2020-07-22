DawgsDaily
Cedric "CJ" Washington Commits to Georgia Football

BGilmer18

The University of Georgia has secured a commitment from a physical freak from Cedartown Georgia. Sound familiar? No, this is not an article reminiscing on the days of Nick Chubb committing to Georgia. CJ Washington, a  6'2" 220 ATH for the Cedartown Bulldogs in the class of 2022, has announced that he intends to play his college ball for the Georgia Bulldogs.

For his high school squad, CJ stars on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. There are a lot of similarities to Nick Chubb that come to mind when you see CJ Washington play. CJ currently wears and Chubb wore the number 27 during his time at Georgia. Both run the ball with power and explosion, and both are incredibly strong. However, where Washington figures to be different is, despite his playmaking prowess of the offensive side, this Cedartown Bulldog will likely play on the defensive side of the ball in Athens.

Dan Lanning is the main recruiter for CJ and he has landed a young man that is going to be a terror off the edge. Washington can beat tackles and tight ends on the edge with his quickness and has plenty enough size and strength to utilize a bull rush on his way to the passer and also take on blocks and restrict running lanes versus the ground game. No further evidence of the strength this rising junior possess is needed than the 375 pound bench press he threw up yesterday to complete his workout.

Much like Chubb, Washington handles himself with a quiet confidence but on the field shows an unrelenting desire to compete and to do so in dominating fashion. Washington joins Marquise Groves-Killebrew as the second UGA commit in the class of 2022. Groves-Killebrew is also an in-state product like Washington as he attends Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. The Dawgs are doing an excellent job of keeping high profile talent in-state as seven of Georgia's nine 2021 commits are Peach State products, the 2022 class now has Washington and MGK, and other defensive linemen in the classes of 2022 and 2023 are rumored to be close to commitments as well.

