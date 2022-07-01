Georgia lands their 12th commit in the 2023 class, as Daniel Harris has committed. So, what does he bring to the class as a cornerback.

South Florida has long been a prosperous area of the country for college football's most premier programs. Georgia is no exception to the rule here either. With a long list of South Florida targets on the board in 2023, Georgia has secured the first of perhaps many in cornerback Daniel Harris out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida.

A four-star, according to the 247Sports player rankings, brings the typical size for a defensive back under Kirby Smart at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. The Bulldogs were not the only major program vying for Harris's services as he held a top-four of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Ultimately Harris chose Georgia on Friday after taking a visit to Athens this summer. Georgia defensive back coach Fran Brown made Harris a priority this class, hosting him on an official visit on the weekend of June 17th.

So, what did the Bulldogs land in Harris? Well, let's dive into the film.

Striker

In the alley in run support, coming downhill in zone coverage on routes thrown underneath, in pursuit from the backside, it does not matter if you're moving, Daniel Harris is striking. It's something that has both become rare to find in 7on7 playing defensive backs and conversely important on Georgia's defense. Georgia is unique in the way in which they demand corners to be willing to add in on run plays, blitz, or play in the box if need be.

You can't play corner at Georgia and not be willing to strike. Daniel Harris is the ultimate striker. Box checked.

Eyes on Ball

There are two types of corners. Corners that can find the ball, and corners that can't. Whether in man to man or zone, Daniel Harris finds the ball. He's extremely comfortable remaining in phase with his eyes on the ball, something that takes cornerbacks quite some time to develop such a skill.

Zone Match Instincts

Modern passing concepts have stressed defensive concepts to the point where man defenses can't be as simple as "I got him and you got him, ready break." You have to have instincts as a corner and safety to pass off concepts. Watch Georgia on Saturday, you'll see a tremendous amount of communication in the back end, hands waving, and people trading off responsibilities.

You watch Harris's tape and you'll see that same progression and instincts. He's rarely thrown at on the high school level, a lot of his interceptions come from him identifying the concepts in front of him and arriving at the ball.

Size

Sources confirmed Harris measured in at 6'2, 178 pounds. Surely he will need to add weight, but the play style indicates there's no need to worry about the current frame. The willingness alone will overtake the size. If he adds the needed weight, it will simply increase his longevity.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.