JUST IN: Darris Smith to Sign LOI in February

Darris Smith Has stated he will be signing his National Letter of Intent in February as opposed to the early national signing window.

Darris Smith is post poning the signing of his National Letter of Intent for the traditional signing day window in February. Smith stated on social media that he will wait until February to sign with his teammates. The No. 93 overall prospect in SI All-American’s SI-99 list committed to the Bulldogs back in December 2020.

The SI All-American staff is higher on Darris Smith than any other recruiting service for several reasons. His upside as an athlete is nearly unmatched in this 2022 cycle.

He's 6'6, 240 pounds and according to sources is a sub 50 second 400 meter runner on the track, is an exceptional basketball player, and his battle has developed tremendously over just the last year.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Smith.

Smith has your typical Georgia 3-4 outside linebacker build. Long and strong, with great hand fighting ability. If Georgia can harness Smith’s aggressiveness, they’ll have another monster on their hands with pass rushing prowess. Smith uses his long arms to keep blockers at bay, and closes in on quarterbacks with his speed. If he can play with a bit more leverage and technique, with his athletic profile, he’ll be a force out on the edge for a long time. Smith has three-sport experience, including head-turning basketball ability. He was the region player of the year this spring with above-the-rim ability at his size, something we see on occasion on Friday nights, too.

