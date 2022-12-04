Today is the day. Samuel M'Pemba, a five-star EDGE out of IMG Academy (Fl.) is set to announce his commitment at 5:30 EST. This comes a few weeks after M'Pemba released a final group of Georgia, Tennessee, Miami, and Florida.

Outside of Georgia, Tennessee was once viewed as a big threat and is probably still the dark horse team as we wind down this recruitment. As instate schools, Miami and Florida have fought hard to be in this position.

As we have reported for months, we have felt confident in UGAs chances to land M'Pemba. As we inch closer and closer to his decision, we have heard nothing to change our minds. From the beginning, UGA OLB coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe made a strong impression on M'Pemba. In his first year on the job, Uzo-Diribe flexed his muscles as a recruiter.

M'Pemba has made numerous trips to Athens, including a visit to watch UGA battle Tennessee. By all accounts, he felt the love from UGA during each visit and was a priority. Yes, a priority for the coaching staff, but also for the UGA commits. Some of the best recruiters for UGA throughout this recruitment were some members of the 2023 recruiting class, especially IMG teammate Gabriel Harris.

Anything can happen in recruiting, so being 100% sure about something is a dangerous game. However, we would be shocked if M'Pemba isn't putting on the UGA hat when he makes his decision. The Dawgs have a lot of things working for them here, and that will seemingly be too much for anyone else to overcome.

According to the 247 Composite Rankings, M'Pemba would be the 2nd highest rated commit in the 2023 class behind AJ Harris.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN