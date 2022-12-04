Skip to main content

Decision Day: 5-star Samuel M'Pemba Ready to Commit

Later today, one of the best uncommitted prospects in the nation will make his decision. Georgia is firmly in the mix.

Today is the day. Samuel M'Pemba, a five-star EDGE out of IMG Academy (Fl.) is set to announce his commitment at 5:30 EST. This comes a few weeks after M'Pemba released a final group of Georgia, Tennessee, Miami, and Florida.

Outside of Georgia, Tennessee was once viewed as a big threat and is probably still the dark horse team as we wind down this recruitment. As instate schools, Miami and Florida have fought hard to be in this position. 

As we have reported for months, we have felt confident in UGAs chances to land M'Pemba. As we inch closer and closer to his decision, we have heard nothing to change our minds. From the beginning, UGA OLB coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe made a strong impression on M'Pemba. In his first year on the job, Uzo-Diribe flexed his muscles as a recruiter.

M'Pemba has made numerous trips to Athens, including a visit to watch UGA battle Tennessee. By all accounts, he felt the love from UGA during each visit and was a priority. Yes, a priority for the coaching staff, but also for the UGA commits. Some of the best recruiters for UGA throughout this recruitment were some members of the 2023 recruiting class, especially IMG teammate Gabriel Harris.

Anything can happen in recruiting, so being 100% sure about something is a dangerous game. However, we would be shocked if M'Pemba isn't putting on the UGA hat when he makes his decision. The Dawgs have a lot of things working for them here, and that will seemingly be too much for anyone else to overcome.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to the 247 Composite Rankings, M'Pemba would be the 2nd highest rated commit in the 2023 class behind AJ Harris. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

3M6A8718
News

Final CFP Rankings Released: Who Get's In?

By Brooks Austin
3M6A8976
News

Photo Gallery: Scenes From a Confetti-Filled SEC Championship for Georgia

By Brooks Austin
12FA3B2C-F32A-4508-8105-187A0A66736B
News

Georgia Football offense shines in SEC title victory

By Christian Kirby II
221203_KAR_FB_SEC CHAMP_047-X4
Football

Georgia is the Top Program in College Football

By Christian Goeckel
georgia-lsu 3498
Football

Georgia’s CFP spot finalized, Who Will They Get?

By Joseph Griffin
221203_KAR_FB_SEC CHAMP_026
Football

Stetson Bennett Boosts Georgia over LSU

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19556105
News

JUST IN: Ladd McConkey Not Returning in SEC Championship

By Brooks Austin
i-9M2dN5T-X3
News

Stetson Bennett on the Verge of SEC Championship History

By Christian Goeckel