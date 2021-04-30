EXCLUSIVE: DeNylon Morrissette on Why He Chose UGA

DeNylon Morrissette became the newest commit to the University of Georgia's 2022 class, signing with the Dawgs over the likes of Alabama, and Florida.

Morrissette is a big get for UGA, and in an exclusive interview with Dawgs Daily's own Brooks Austin, the North Cobb High School prospect shared why he picked Athens for his collegiate career.

"The reason I chose UGA is because of the way the coaches recruited... Coach Smart, Coach Todd Monken, and Coach Cortez Hankton recruited me non-stop since the first day they offered me..."

Kirby Smart and his staff earning a commitment from Morrissette was even harder than for most commits. They had to overcome Morrissette's personal love for a rival in order for him to join the squad in 2022. "... I'm a huge Alabama fan... The coaches at UGA changed that completely for me. I can feel how much love the coaches actually have for me and I can tell it's not fake."

It's more than just football for the young wide out. Georgia's academic prowess and strong ties with it's alumni also factored into his decision. "I feel like Georgia is going to take care of me after football; just learning all about their alumni and what they do for the players to be successful off the field."

Morrissette would continue, "It actually benefits me and my family because most of my family is either in Alabama or Georgia so it'll make it very easy for them to come to any games."

When asked if a recent 7v7 season with Georgia QB Commit Gunner Stockton had any affect on his decision, Morrissette responded, "This 7v7 season really didn't impact my decision on my commitment. The relationship we have, and playing with him since we were in 6th or 7th grade, impacted my decision a lot."

Morrissette would go on to add that Stockton, and Marquis Groves-Killebrew had both been trying to get him to Commit to the G. Stockton wouldn't let a chance go by without reminded De'Nylon about UGA while Groves-Killebrew was giving Morrissette the famous "Go Dawgs" since, "before I got the offer."

So what will Georgia Fans like about De'Nylon Morrissette outside of his 6-0, 200 pound frame and ELITE route running abilities? In his own words, "Georgia Fans will be getting a player that's win first, think about himself later. They'll get a leader on and off the field and someone who will always put his team first."

Perhaps then the main reason that De'Nylon Morrissette picked the University of Georgia over the other schools that offered him?

"They made UGA feel like home to me."

