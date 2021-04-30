BREAKING: Georgia Adds Dynamic In-State WR

DeNylon Morrissette is a wide receiver from North Cobb High School and he has committed to the University of Georgia.

The University of Georgia is on an early tear in the class of 2022, gaining commitments from some of the nation's most elite talents.

Georgia continued that tear today as wide receiver DeNylon Morrissette has announced his commitment to playing his collegiate football for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Morrissette played his junior season at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia where he was their leading receiver. Now, a member of North Cobb High School's program, Morrissette is looking to finish out his high school career strong.

As for what he brings to the table as a prospect, Morrissette stands 6'1, 200 pounds, and is a crisp route runner. In fact, that's the part of his game that he takes the most pride in.

"The best aspect of my game, I think right now is getting in and out of my routes. And again, yeah, getting in and out of my routes right now. Because people think I'm big, they don't think I can move like that but I be moving."

He's not known for his top-end speed, but he runs his routes with such precision and pace, he doesn't have to be a burner. He's got extremely strong hands, a physical frame, and above-average high pointing ability.

He's also extremely competitive. Whether it be during workouts, camps, 7on7, or on Friday nights, Morrissette has shown a hunger for success and dominance.

Georgia first got in on the Morrissette recruitment following his first game of the season at Brookwood in 2020 against Dacula on a nationally televised broadcast where he went for 12 catches, 215 yards, and 3 TDs on his way to helping Brookwood to a 4OT win. He was far and away the most dominant football player on the field that night, a field that was filled with Power 5 prospects like fellow Georgia commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Georgia Tech commit Kaleb Edwards.

