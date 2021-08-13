BREAKING: Former UGA Commit, Deyon Bouie Makes College Decision

Deyon Bouie Makes College Decision
Deyon "Smoke" Bouie was one of the first prospects to announce he was committed to the University of Georgia back on November 1st, 2020, and shortly after the visiting window opened on June 1st of 2021, Bouie de-committed from Georgia following an official visit to Texas A&M.
Friday, Bouie announced on his social media feeds that despite still being actively recruited by the home-state Bulldogs, he would be committing to Texas A&M.
Bouie is without a doubt a bona fide defensive back prospect and one that was set to fit in seamlessly to the style of play at Georgia. Bouie's de-commitment may have come as a shock to some, though the signs of this were on the horizon, but his commitment to Texas A&M shouldn't come as a surprise to many.
Bouie deleted all of his Georgia-related content on his social media accounts and had just come off a visit to Texas A&M during a time when Georgia could have used him on campus alongside the eight prospects that were on official visits in Athens this past weekend.
Texas A&M is where former UGA graduate assistant Nick Williams now resides. Williams is originally from Bainbridge, Ga., and played a major role in Bouie's original commitment to Georgia.
Current Georgia Commits
- QB Gunner Stockton
- OL, Griffin Scroggs
- WR Cole Speer
- WR Dillon Bell
- WR De'Nylon Morrissette
- RB Jordan James
- RB Branson Robinson
- DL Tyre West
- EDGE Darris Smith
- LB Jalon Walker
- LB CJ Washington
- CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
- S JaCorey Thomas
- S Malaki Starks
- P Brett Thorson
