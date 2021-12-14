What to Expect: Early National Signing Day Projections

Georgia currently sits at 25 commits with just 24 hours before the opening of signing day. So, what are the storylines and what should you be paying close attention to?

Early National Signing Day.

During it's inception, an avenue for student-athletes to enroll in college early and decide their college faith six months in advance that was taken by a small portion of collegiate prospects.

Now, as December 15th commences, Georgia will likely have 95% of their recruiting class signed sealed, and delivered, with the overwhelming majority of prospects set to enroll as soon as possible.

Keep Them All?

Entering signing day with twenty-five verbal commits is the most in the Kirby Smart era, and it makes one wonder if Georgia will end up signing all 25 players on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Tyre West has been committed to Georgia since December of 2020, though he's spent his official visits seeing Florida State and Tennessee to end the cycle, not Georgia.

Flips?

Kirby Smart's list of career accomplishments in the flips department is one warranting fear from opposing fanbases late in a recruiting cycle. That includes Florida State and Travis Hunter in 2021, but this could perhaps be the hardest one of them all. Hunter has been adamant about his commitment to the Seminoles, though Georgia is the only school to say they've gotten him on campus. That's worth noting and watching on Wednesday.

Names to Watch Closely

Assuming there's not too much movement with regards to the current commits turning in their National Letters of Intent, there are a few uncommitted prospects making their decisions that Georgia fans need to be plugged into.

Kamari Wilson, S

Daylen Everette, CB

Marvin Jones, Jr, EDGE

Shemar James, LB

CJ Smith, WR

Georgia, believe it or not, can make room for all five of the above-mentioned names, and still save room for defensive tackle Christen Miller who isn't set to announce his college decision until January 8th.

Hunter is a long shot and you probably shouldn't count Kirby Smart out, but these five names along with waiting on Christen Miller is how we at Dawgs Daily see this National Signing Day playing out.

