What to Expect: Early National Signing Day Projections

Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    What to Expect on Early National Signing Day

    Georgia currently sits at 25 commits with just 24 hours before the opening of signing day. So, what are the storylines and what should you be paying close attention to?
    Author:

    Early National Signing Day. 

    During it's inception, an avenue for student-athletes to enroll in college early and decide their college faith six months in advance that was taken by a small portion of collegiate prospects. 

    Now, as December 15th commences, Georgia will likely have 95% of their recruiting class signed sealed, and delivered, with the overwhelming majority of prospects set to enroll as soon as possible. 

    Georgia currently sits at 25 commits with just 24 hours before the opening of signing day. So, what are the storylines and what should you be paying close attention to? 

    Keep Them All? 

    Entering signing day with twenty-five verbal commits is the most in the Kirby Smart era, and it makes one wonder if Georgia will end up signing all 25 players on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Tyre West has been committed to Georgia since December of 2020, though he's spent his official visits seeing Florida State and Tennessee to end the cycle, not Georgia. 

    Flips? 

    Kirby Smart's list of career accomplishments in the flips department is one warranting fear from opposing fanbases late in a recruiting cycle. That includes Florida State and Travis Hunter in 2021, but this could perhaps be the hardest one of them all. Hunter has been adamant about his commitment to the Seminoles, though Georgia is the only school to say they've gotten him on campus. That's worth noting and watching on Wednesday. 

    Names to Watch Closely 

    Assuming there's not too much movement with regards to the current commits turning in their National Letters of Intent, there are a few uncommitted prospects making their decisions that Georgia fans need to be plugged into. 

    Read More

    • Kamari Wilson, S
    • Daylen Everette, CB
    • Marvin Jones, Jr, EDGE
    • Shemar James, LB
    • CJ Smith, WR

    Georgia, believe it or not, can make room for all five of the above-mentioned names, and still save room for defensive tackle Christen Miller who isn't set to announce his college decision until January 8th. 

    Hunter is a long shot and you probably shouldn't count Kirby Smart out, but these five names along with waiting on Christen Miller is how we at Dawgs Daily see this National Signing Day playing out. 

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    e65a5b37-1d40-4f0b-bec7-4f0f40ed529e
    Recruiting

    What to Expect: Early National Signing Day Projections

    just now
    59F2409C-7FE1-4D66-9014-FBDCCB78C419
    News

    JUST IN: South Carolina Pulls Off Two Transfer Portal Additions

    12 hours ago
    CE26F42F-B4E0-4F9B-9B34-0DAE7B94869C
    Recruiting

    JUST IN: Georgia Flips Legacy Offensive Lineman

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17155335
    News

    LATEST: UGA to Get into the Tank Sweepstakes

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17292180
    News

    Kirby Smart, Accustom to Rebuilding

    Dec 13, 2021
    E08C11AF-AEDE-408F-B24B-297700EAD597
    News

    Lanning Becomes Fourth Head Coach in a Growing Coaching Tree

    Dec 12, 2021
    9C308178-B6A2-4CC1-918E-C56746DC8E6A
    News

    JUST IN: Lanning to Stay on for CFP, Succession Plan Revealed

    Dec 11, 2021
    85D5FC31-A4FF-4741-824C-C32230CD1CD7
    News

    BREAKING: Dan Lanning to Become Oregon Head Coach

    Dec 11, 2021