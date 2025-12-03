Elijah Littlejohn Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Bulldogs

Elijah Littlejohn, a 2026 linebacker, has signed his national letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Early national signing week has officially begun and Georgia commits are starting to make their verbal commitments official. The latest to do so is linebacker Elijah Littlejohn.

Littlejohn is from Charlotte, North Carolina. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 408th-best player in the country, the 31st-best linebacker in the class and the 18th-best player in the state, according to composite rankings. Littlejohn was previously a Penn State commit, but decommitted following the firing of James Franklin. He later would commit to Georgia in November.

Littlejohn is one of two linebacker commits for the Bulldogs, alongside Nick Abrams. Glenn Schumann has a strong reputation for not only landing some of the nation's top linebackers, but for developing them as well. Littlejohn will look to be the next example of that.

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia has essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked since before the season even started. The Bulldogs rattled off a long list of commitments during the summer when players were taking their official visits. They now are expected to finish with a little over 30 players in this year's recruiting class and are currently expected to finish with a top three class this cycle.

Early national signing day starts on Dec. 3 and will close on Dec. 5. The official signing day for the 2026 recruiting class is on Feb. 4, however, most players will have their decision made by the end of this week.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge, WR

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Valdin Sone, DL

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

