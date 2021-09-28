Nation's No. 1 OT, Elijah Prichett Makes College Decision.

SI All American's No. 1 offensive tackle, Elijah Prichett is now off the board in the class of 2022.

The 6'7, 300 pound Georgia native has committed to play his college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here's what he told SI All American about the decision.

"It's 'Bama," Pritchett said. "The moment I knew it was 'Bama was the first moment I arrived on campus. I felt the vibe, energy from the players, from the coaches and even from the teachers.

"It was all-around love, anywhere."

The news was communicated to Nick Saban weeks before it hit the airwaves Tuesday.

"I told Saban first," Pritchett said. "It started off with me and my family, and we were all in his office. He was talking and he asked me if I had any questions, so that's when I decided. I was like, 'I really feel like this could be home and I would like to commit.'

"He was more excited than I was and that really got me fired up. If you know Saban, he barely smiles, but from time to time you will get a big smile out of him. He was just happy, he was smiling the whole time, like the whole rest of the meeting. It was just great."

He was the No. 1 tackle, and the no. 16 overall prospect in this class. Here's what SI All-American Recruiting Analyst Brooks Austin had to say about Prichett:

"Pritchett barely takes the top spot here in a top-heavy class at the position in the 2022 cycle. With elite length and measurables, Pritchett brings an unmatched level of athleticism on a freakish frame. He has an effortless kick slide on the left side of the offensive line, and he plays with tremendous anger and aggression. He can play high at times, something that a little coaching will clean up, but otherwise a flawless prospect."

