September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Nation's No. 1 OT, Elijah Prichett Makes College Decision.

SI All American's No. 1 offensive tackle, Elijah Prichett is now off the board in the class of 2022.
Author:
Publish date:

SI All American's No. 1 offensive tackle, Elijah Prichett is now off the board in the class of 2022. 

The 6'7, 300 pound Georgia native has committed to play his college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide. 

Here's what he told SI All American about the decision. 

"It's 'Bama," Pritchett said. "The moment I knew it was 'Bama was the first moment I arrived on campus. I felt the vibe, energy from the players, from the coaches and even from the teachers.

"It was all-around love, anywhere."

The news was communicated to Nick Saban weeks before it hit the airwaves Tuesday.

"I told Saban first," Pritchett said. "It started off with me and my family, and we were all in his office. He was talking and he asked me if I had any questions, so that's when I decided. I was like, 'I really feel like this could be home and I would like to commit.'

"He was more excited than I was and that really got me fired up. If you know Saban, he barely smiles, but from time to time you will get a big smile out of him. He was just happy, he was smiling the whole time, like the whole rest of the meeting. It was just great."

He was the No. 1 tackle, and the no. 16 overall prospect in this class. Here's what SI All-American Recruiting Analyst Brooks Austin had to say about Prichett: 

"Pritchett barely takes the top spot here in a top-heavy class at the position in the 2022 cycle. With elite length and measurables, Pritchett brings an unmatched level of athleticism on a freakish frame. He has an effortless kick slide on the left side of the offensive line, and he plays with tremendous anger and aggression. He can play high at times, something that a little coaching will clean up, but otherwise a flawless prospect."

You May Also Like:

Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

8C90AC2C-3DE3-435B-9F6F-C4A7DF92F96C
Recruiting

Nation's No. 1 OT, Elijah Prichett Makes College Decision

just now
6DF9B1F1-AD6E-47AC-8BD0-BE49760CA8ED
News

Oscar Delp Sets Commitment Date, Latest on Where UGA Stands

59 minutes ago
8E3A2412-E7A2-4362-A243-CD9BF6C35A5D
News

Sam Pittman Jokingly Sends Dan Lanning Texts

1 hour ago
51161610-44CB-4A5B-8060-555055981E61
News

Kelee Ringo Making a Push to be a Top Cornerback

2 hours ago
87149CAE-36AB-41E0-ABAA-694A8519E4F8
News

Shemar Stewart Headed to Athens, The Latest on His Recruitment

6 hours ago
peach 4799-L
News

How Darnell Washington's Return will Help Georgia

21 hours ago
914BB355-E7AA-4B85-9F67-D3AC34999038
News

Injury Report: Georgia Getting Healthier Ahead of Arkansas

Sep 27, 2021
210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_1117-L
News

Smart Updates Injury Status of Marcus Rosmey-Jacksaint, What we know

Sep 27, 2021