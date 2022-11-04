UGA has had some recent success pulling prospects out of North Carolina, especially in the 2023 class. The Dawgs have already raided Providence Day School recently for 4-star DB Chris Peal, and they will be headed back in 2025 for the most coveted prospect in the country.

Listed as an OT by recruiting services, Sanders is deemed by some as a once-in-a-decade type of prospect. However, he believes he is more than just an offensive tackle and takes pride in being able to play on both sides of the ball.

"I don't like to come off the field. Anytime I get to play on the field and impact my team in a positive way, that's what I'm gonna do."

As of now, some schools are recruiting David Sanders the football player, and not limiting what he is capable of at the next level.

"They are kinda just talking to me as a football player and that they want me...Right now, it's just enjoying the process and learning what I like and what I don't like."

Relationships are key to Sanders, and as you could expect, there are numerous schools that he has built a strong relationship with. Sanders mentioned Clemson, South Carolina, NC State, UNC, Tennessee, and of course, Georgia.

There is still a long way to go in his recruitment, and Sanders is still feeling out UGA. While it's impossible to nowhere things stand, getting Sanders on campus for this monster matchup against Tennessee is a huge step in the right direction for Georgia.

"This will be my first time going down there, so it's gonna be a big experience for me to see how I like it there, the environment and everything... I'm most excited about the atmosphere and meeting the coaches"

Along with the atmosphere, Sanders is excited about sitting down with the UGA staff and learning about what they think of his game and how he can improve.

Again, it is entirely too early to figure out where this recruitment is headed. However, with UGAs ties to North Carolina and their track record with elite players in the trenches, I would expect UGA to be a big-time player in this recruitment, especially if Sanders enjoys his first stop in Athens.

