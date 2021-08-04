WATCH: Griffin Scroggs Explains Why He Chose Georgia

Griffin Scroggs announced Tuesday that he'd be committing to Georgia after being on the open market Monday following his decommitment from Georgia Tech.

Griffin Scroggs is just the latest example of guys coming out of "no-where" and making a name for themself through the camps and private workouts that began back in June when the NCAA lifted the 15 month-long dead period on recruiting.

Scroggs, a three-star according to 247Sports composite, is the 91st overall prospect in the state of Georgia and just the 51st interior offensive lineman nationally in the 247Sports rankings.

After taking multiple visits in June to Georgia Tech, he would announce his commitment to the Yellow Jackets and remain committed until Monday. Then, he decided to open things back up on his recruitment.

So what made Scroggs choose Georgia over the Bulldogs northeastern rival?

“Me and my family sat down and talked about it, we’d been praying that Georgia was one of my opportunities and we decided to take that. I always wanted to play SEC ball and I didn’t think Atlanta was the right place for me, I didn’t fit the culture and there is a lot of distractions.”

The attraction to playing in the SEC is growing as recently Texas and Oklahoma both have been accepted to join the conference as late as 2025. An expected major part of that decision to move was because of the benefits the SEC has when it comes to recruiting.

Scroggs saw playing in the SEC as simply more attractive than playing in Atlanta and the ACC. Scroggs would go on to say:

Like I said SEC ball that’s pretty huge. I’ve always wanted to stay in-state, my family is here, I have a brother that plays in South Carolina and you have to pass through Athens to get there. I already have a support system there, my mom can move, my family can move and get them another farm instead of living in Gwinnett.

After being committed to Tech for nearly two months after being offered from Georgia, many may wonder what changed Georgia's interest in the three-star lineman?

I did a private workout with them and a few other recruits; they really loved how I worked there and kind of changed their minds. That’s when they gave me the offer that day, but they wanted to wait out through the summer to see me progress and see everyone else progress and work on their options. They said that I’m a ‘once every four years type of guy’ that you can find.

Once he changed the coaches' minds at Georgia, offensive line coach Matt Luke became a major part of the recruitment of the Grayson product, and he obviously left a great impression on the senior Grayson interior lineman.

Matt Luke is a wonderful guy; whatever he says, he does. He always keeps it a buck with you, he never lies to you, never tries to deceive you, he’s a very well-spoken guy. I am very lucky to be recruited by him.

Scroggs is now back off the market and is the sole offensive lineman currently committed to Georgia's 2022 class. The commitment to the Dawgs now allows the rising high school senior to focus on his goal for his last high school football season.

I am looking forward to winning another one. I am out here working with my boys, trying to get the youngins and get them right. I am the only senior on the line, so I am trying to grandpa over here [Grayson High School],”

