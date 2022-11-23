Final Targets: Who Georgia Needs to Finish Strong

Under Kirby Smart, signing top 3 classes at UGA is now the norm. The 2023 class is no exception. In fact, there is still a path to a top-ranked class for UGA in this cycle.

A month in recruiting might as well be 100 years. Anything can happen, so here are UGAs top remaining targets as we hit the home stretch of the recruiting season.

Top Targets

Samuel M'Pemba - EDGE - IMG (Fl.)

For months, M'Pemba has been the top target for Coach Kirby Smart and the UGA coaching staff. We still believe that to be the case. M'Pemba recently released a top 4 of UGA, Tennessee, Miami, and Florida, but we believe they are all chasing the Dawgs. Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has done an excellent job with M'Pemba, and a personal touch from Kirby Smart has done wonders as well. Not to mention, the UGA commits have been pushing hard as well. M'Pemba is set to commit on December 4th, and I would be shocked if it wasn't UGA.

Damon Wilson - EDGE - Venice (Fl.)

Georgia has a chance to come out of the 2023 class with a ridiculous haul at the EDGE spot. If they can close on M'Pemba and snag Wilson, a number 1 class is firmly in the picture for UGA. For a while, this has been a UGA-Ohio State battle that has seemingly been going back and forth. The Dawgs are still pushing hard and will be in this one until the end. If UGA can close on M'Pemba, that will give them a lot of momentum toward Wilson's recruitment.

Jordan Hall - DL - Westside (Fl.)

Georgia has been and is still the overwhelming favorite in this recruitment. The Interior defensive line is a position of vast importance for Kirby Smart and the UGA defense, and landing Hall would give UGA a major boost at that spot. There have been some twists and turns in this recruitment, but things have gone rather quiet. It seems like a matter of time before Hall joins the commit list. Unless something changes, expect Hall to be in the class for UGA.

Justice Haynes - RB - Buford (Ga.)

One of the biggest recruiting shockers of the year was Haynes committing to Alabama over UGA. Even when he initially committed to Alabama, there was reason to believe UGA wasn't going to go quietly. Haynes has entertained UGA, visiting numerous times and keeping the door open for them to make some noise. Eventually, UGA will have a decision to make. Will they continue pushing for Haynes? Or, will they move on to other targets? Expect some closure one way or another in the next month.

Nyckoles Harbor - ATH - Archbishop Carroll (DC)

UGA will get Harbor in town for an official visit at some point, which gives UGA a fighter's chance. If you're a UGA fan, the fact that you even have a chance here is something that should excite you. Harbor is probably the freakiest athlete in all of high school football right now. It's too early to tell if UGA is really in the picture here. We will wait and see where things are after his official visit. Harbor is probably being recruited at TE by the Dawgs, but can also play on the EDGE.

Duce Robinson - TE - Pinnacle (Az.)

UGA has snagged a TE prospect from the west coast before by the name of Brock Bowers, and they're going to try again with Duce Robinson. UGA has two commits at the TE spot in Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie, but you get the feeling they would hold a spot for Robinson. UGA has been creeping in this recruitment for a while and will have a fighter's chance to pull him from the west.

Anthony Evans - WR - Judson (Tx.)

It was a mild surprise back in August when Evans committed to Oklahoma over UGA. However, UGA has continued to stay alive here and has a real shot at flipping Evans from Oklahoma. Oklahoma will do everything it can to keep Evans committed, and UGA will make it a fight. The Dawgs love his speed.

Deandre Moore - WR - St John Bosco (Ca.)

Moore is a 6'0, 185 wide receiver that is a consensus top-100 player in the country, and a top-15 overall wide receiver, and he's got a mutual interest in the Bulldogs, culminating in a visit on November 5th for the Tennessee matchup. He's had tremendous

Daniel Harris - DB - Gulliver Prep (Fl.)

Harris was a Georgia commit in the 2023 class for quite some time prior to his recent de-commitment following an official visit to Penn State. Though sources have indicated that Georiga is certainly still pushing hard for the extremely talented Sunshine State product. Fran Brown has led the recruitment here and he has a good chance of getting Harris back in the class according to sources.

Prospects Worth Tracking

Jeremiah Cobb - RB - Montgomery Catholic (Al.)

Cobb, an Auburn commit, received a UGA offer about a month ago. Auburn is confident they can keep Cobb in the class, but anything is possible during a coaching change. Right now, I wouldn't consider Cobb a "top target". However, UGA is keeping him warm and will begin their pursuit if they can't pull Haynes away from the Tide.

Jamarion Wilcox - RB - South Paulding (Ga.)

Should Haynes stick with Alabama and Cobb stick with Auburn, the Dawgs could ramp things up with Wilcox, whom they've been communicating with for a while. Wilcox doesn't have a UGA offer, but a recent offer from Ohio State shows the caliber prospect we are talking about. Wilcox appears to be further down the board, but he is a name you should at least have in the back of your mind as some 2023 RB dominoes begin to fall.

Jordan Louie - RB - Meadowcreek (Ga.)

Louie, a former West Virginia commit, is yet another prospect that UGA has been watching carefully. Schools like UNC and Florida State have also expressed interest in Louie. Like Wilcox, Louie is a prospect that you should be keeping tabs on. If the Dawgs push, they will be very hard to beat.

Qua Russaw - EDGE - Carver (Al.)

At one point, UGA was firmly in the mix to land Russaw. However, it seems that the Dawgs are no longer a huge factor. UGA is in the final group for Russaw, and can still be a contender. If UGA misses on Damon Wilson, they could pick things back up with Russaw, who has visited UGA multiple times. Alabama appears to be the team to beat here, with Auburn as a dark horse.

James Smith - DL - Carver (Al.)

Smith and Russaw are high school teammates and are a package deal. So like Russaw, UGA is not the contender in this recruitment as they once were but can be down the stretch. Alabama is also the team to beat.

