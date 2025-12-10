Five-Star Running Back Kemon Spell Announces Final Five, Includes Georgia Bulldogs

Five-star running back Kemon Spell has announced his final five schools and included the Georgia Bulldogs.

With early national signing day for the 2026 class in the rear view mirror, the 2027 class now becomes the main focus on the recruiting trail. The Georgia Bulldogs already have several commits in the class, and they might be close to adding another.

Running back Kemon Spell has announced his final five schools. That list included Georgia, Miami, USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Spell is rated as a five-star prospect, the seventh-best player in the country, the number one running back in the class and the number one player in the state of Pennsylvania, according to composite rankings. Spell was previously committed to Penn State, but backed off his verbal pledge admist the news of head coach James Franklin being fired.

Aliquippa's QaLil Goode (14), Gavin Wilcox (13), and Arison Walker (15) attempt to hold back McKeesport's Kemon Spell (20) from scoring a touchdown during the second half of the WPIAL 4A Championship game Friday evening at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. | Michael Longo/For BCT / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Spell does ultimately choose Georgia, he would immediately become the headliner of the class. Next season, running backs Chauncey Bowens and Nate Frazier will be entering their third season with the program, and both could choose to make the jump to the NFL. If the Bulldogs could have Spell coming in the year after that, it would help lighten the potential blow of losing both Frazier and Bowens.

Right now, it is too early to say who is the leader for Spell. However, it seems like Notre Dame and Georgia are the two schools leading the charge at the moment. The Bulldogs extended an official offer to Spell after he announced his decommitment from Penn State.

With that said though, considering the other schools that are in the mix, it's not safe to assume that one of them could heavily insert their names into the mix either. As we have learned on the recruiting trail over the years, things can change quickly and decisions can change just as quickly as well. This recruitment will certainly be a big one to follow.

The most recent commit for Georgia in the 2027 class was wide receiver Aden Starling. The Bulldogs currently have six commits in the cycle.

The 2027 recruiting class will really start heating up next spring. That is the time when player start announcing their official visits and start dwindling down their list of schools before they make their final decision.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class: