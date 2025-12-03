Ekene Ogboko Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Bulldogs

Ekene Ogboko, a 2026 offensive lineman, has signed his national letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Early national signing week has officially begun and Georgia commits are starting to make their verbal commitments official. The latest to do so is offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko.

Ogboko is out of South Garner High School in the state of North Carolina. He is rated as a five-star prospect, the 33rd-best player in the country, the fifth-best offensive tackle and the fourth-best player in the state, according to composite rankings. He has been committed to Georgia since June of this year.

Ogboko has been one of the biggest risers in the class this year. He is one of several offensive line commits in Georgia's class, and is the highest-rated of the bunch. Stacy Searels has continued to build up Georgia's offensive line room and Ogboko is a major addition to the group.

Georgia has essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked since before the season even started. The Bulldogs rattled off a long list of commitments during the summer when players were taking their official visits. They now are expected to finish with a little over 30 players in this year's recruiting class and are currently expected to finish with a top three class this cycle.

Early national signing day starts on Dec. 3 and will close on Dec. 5. The official signing day for the 2026 recruiting class is on Feb. 4, however, most players will have their decision made by the end of this week.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge, WR

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Valdin Sone, DL

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

