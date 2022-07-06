Skip to main content

Anthony Evans Cuts His List to Four Schools

Things are heating up on the recruiting trail as one of the nation's premier receivers has narrowed his recruitment to just four schools.

It's the middle of the 2022 summer, which in today's world of recruiting means that the majority of the 2023 recruiting cycle is either making commitment announcements, setting commitment dates, or narrowing their recruiting lists down to final schools. 

With fewer than six months before national signing day, the University of Georgia is setting at just eleven commits, with plenty of major dates on the horizon this month. 

One of their many targets on the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Anthony Evans has cut his list to a final four. 

Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Texas A&M make the cut for the speedster from the Lonestar State. 

Since Monken's arrival, Georgia has placed a precedence on athletes like Evans. The 5'11, 165-pound track phenom is just the kind of player Monken has vowed to sign in every class it seems. Arian Smith in 2021, CJ Smith in 2022, and it appears Anthony Evans is the lone speedy target in this class. 

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB

Georgia Football 2024 Commits

  • Ny Carr, WR

