With 41 players from the state of Georgia ranked inside the ESPN top300 for the class of 2024, Georgia doesn't need to leave the state to sign the No. 1 class.

Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mention. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, the list of pros for the position is relatively long.

Though perhaps the No. 1 reason Georgia is a top-5 coaching job in all of America and likely will be for quite some time is the proximity to talent. Georgia is within a five-hour drive of a considerably large portion of the nation's best football players.

That sentiment has proven true for some time now, but perhaps the class of 2024 is arguably the deepest and most talent-rich slate of Peach State products we've arguably ever seen. Forty-one players from the state of Georgia are now ranked in the Top-300 in the latest ESPN Rankings for the class of 2024. That's 13.6% of the nation's best players residing in the state of Georgia, with 16 of those players ranking inside of the top-100.

Georgia does a great job annually of going outside their own state and landing some of the nation's best football players, head coach Kirby Smart has made the University of Georgia a national brand. But in 2024, there's no need to leave. Lock up the state of Georgia, and you've got yourself the No. 1 class in the country.

KJ Bolden, ATH - No. 6 Overall

Mike Matthews, ATH - No. 10 Overall

King Joseph Edwards, DE - No. 16 Overall

Eddrick Houston, DE - NO. 17 Overall

Sammy Brown, LB - No. 20 Overall

Ny Carr, WR - No. 25 Overall COMMIT

TA Cunningham - No. 33 Overall (Moved to CA.)

Landen Thomas, TE - No. 50 Overall COMMIT

Kameron Davis, RB - No. 57 Overall

Myles Graham, LB - No. 58 Overall

Zion Ragins, WR - No. 66 Overall

Waltclaire Flynn Jr, OL - No. 77 Overall

Hevin Brown-Shuler, DL - No. 77 Overall

BJ Gibson, ATH - NO. 80 Overall

Walter Matthews, TE/DE - No. 85 Overall

Omar White, DT - NO. 93 Overall

Daniel Calhoun, OL - No. 103 Overall

Jalewis Solomon, ATH - No. 108 Overall

Dwight Phillips, WR - No. 113 Overall

Ricardo Jones, S - No. 117 Overall

Noah Dixon, S - No. 125 Overall

Jake Marklinger, QB - No. 136 Overall

Martavious Collins, TE - No. 145 Overall

Jaden Baugh, ATH - No. 152 Overall

Joseph Stone, ATH - No. 173 Overall

Justin Greene, DE - No. 175 Overall

Kamron Mikell, ATH - No. 180 Overall

Michael Smith, TE - No. 187 Overall

Caleb Holmes, OL - No. 194 Overall

Zion Ferguson, CB - No. 197 Overall

Kylan Fox, TE - No. 208 Overall

Jayln Crawford, CB - No. 210 Overall

Champ Thompson, DL - No. 211 Overall

Wendell Gregory, OLB - NO. 226 Overall

Malcolm Simmons, WR - No. 254 Overall

Debron Gatling, WR - No. 258 Overall

Barry Walker, OT - NO. 266 Overall

Andrew Hines, OLB - No. 275 Overall

Tyshun White, S - No. 282 Overall

Jaqualin Birdson, OLB - No. 287 Overall

