Georgia Doesn't Need to Leave the State in 2024 to Sign Nation's No. 1 Class

With 41 players from the state of Georgia ranked inside the ESPN top300 for the class of 2024, Georgia doesn't need to leave the state to sign the No. 1 class.

Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mention. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, the list of pros for the position is relatively long. 

Though perhaps the No. 1 reason Georgia is a top-5 coaching job in all of America and likely will be for quite some time is the proximity to talent. Georgia is within a five-hour drive of a considerably large portion of the nation's best football players. 

That sentiment has proven true for some time now, but perhaps the class of 2024 is arguably the deepest and most talent-rich slate of Peach State products we've arguably ever seen. Forty-one players from the state of Georgia are now ranked in the Top-300 in the latest ESPN Rankings for the class of 2024. That's 13.6% of the nation's best players residing in the state of Georgia, with 16 of those players ranking inside of the top-100. 

Georgia does a great job annually of going outside their own state and landing some of the nation's best football players, head coach Kirby Smart has made the University of Georgia a national brand. But in 2024, there's no need to leave. Lock up the state of Georgia, and you've got yourself the No. 1 class in the country. 

  • KJ Bolden, ATH - No. 6 Overall 
  • Mike Matthews, ATH - No. 10 Overall
  • King Joseph Edwards, DE - No. 16 Overall 
  • Eddrick Houston, DE - NO. 17 Overall 
  • Sammy Brown, LB - No. 20 Overall 
  • Ny Carr, WR - No. 25 Overall COMMIT
  • TA Cunningham - No. 33 Overall (Moved to CA.) 
  • Landen Thomas, TE - No. 50 Overall COMMIT
  • Kameron Davis, RB - No. 57 Overall 
  • Myles Graham, LB - No. 58 Overall 
  • Zion Ragins, WR - No. 66 Overall 
  • Waltclaire Flynn Jr, OL - No. 77 Overall 
  • Hevin Brown-Shuler, DL - No. 77 Overall 
  • BJ Gibson, ATH - NO. 80 Overall 
  • Walter Matthews, TE/DE - No. 85 Overall 
  • Omar White, DT - NO. 93 Overall 
  • Daniel Calhoun, OL - No. 103 Overall 
  • Jalewis Solomon, ATH - No. 108 Overall 
  • Dwight Phillips, WR - No. 113 Overall 
  • Ricardo Jones, S - No. 117 Overall 
  • Noah Dixon, S - No. 125 Overall 
  • Jake Marklinger, QB - No. 136 Overall 
  • Martavious Collins, TE - No. 145 Overall 
  • Jaden Baugh, ATH - No. 152 Overall 
  • Joseph Stone, ATH - No. 173 Overall 
  • Justin Greene, DE - No. 175 Overall 
  • Kamron Mikell, ATH - No. 180 Overall 
  • Michael Smith, TE - No. 187 Overall 
  • Caleb Holmes, OL - No. 194 Overall 
  • Zion Ferguson, CB - No. 197 Overall 
  • Kylan Fox, TE - No. 208 Overall 
  • Jayln Crawford, CB - No. 210 Overall 
  • Champ Thompson, DL - No. 211 Overall 
  • Wendell Gregory, OLB - NO. 226 Overall 
  • Malcolm Simmons, WR - No. 254 Overall 
  • Debron Gatling, WR - No. 258 Overall 
  • Barry Walker, OT - NO. 266 Overall 
  • Andrew Hines, OLB - No. 275 Overall 
  • Tyshun White, S - No. 282 Overall 
  • Jaqualin Birdson, OLB - No. 287 Overall 
