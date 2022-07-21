Skip to main content

BREAKING: Caleb Downs Sets Commitment Date

The No. 1 player in the state of Georgia, Caleb Downs has set a commitment date for the 27th of July.

The No. 1 player in the state of Georgia, Caleb Downs, has set a commitment date for the 27th of July. 

A recruitment that has been a long-standing battle among some of the nation's premier programs, Downs will be choosing between Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. 

The expectation is that Alabama has garnered tremendous steam late in this recruitment, particularly with Justice Haynes having committed to the Crimson Tide a week ago. 

Coming from a football family that saw his father, Gary, play running back at North Carolina State in the 90s before being selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 1994 NFL Draft. The lineage does not stop with Gary as Caleb's brother Josh Downs is forging his path as one of the top wide-outs in the country at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

220115_mlm_fb_nattycelebration_3697-X4
News

BREAKING: Kirby Smart Receives Massive Contract Extension

By Harrison Reno3 hours ago
211030_mlm_fb_florida_0482-X4
News

Kirby Smart Still Wants Georgia-Florida Game Moved; Why?

By Harrison Reno3 hours ago
USATSI_18721945
News

Nolan Smith Talks What he Sees in Georgia's Defense and Why he Elected to Return

By Jonathan Williams5 hours ago
mykell williams
News

Kirby Smart is "Excited" about Freshman Mykel Williams

By Jonathan Williams6 hours ago
220416_mlm_fb_gday_75609-X4
News

Kirby Smart Highlights the Differences he Sees in Stetson Bennett this Year

By Jonathan Williams8 hours ago
USATSI_18721758
News

Everything Kirby Smart Said At SEC Media Day

By Evan CrowellJul 20, 2022 12:28 PM EDT
USATSI_18721756
News

"This is the Best Staff I've Ever Had" - Kirby Smart

By Jonathan WilliamsJul 20, 2022 11:35 AM EDT
USATSI_18721748
News

Kirby Smart Lays Out His Expectations for Georgia's Defense in 2022

By Harrison RenoJul 20, 2022 11:24 AM EDT