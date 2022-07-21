BREAKING: Caleb Downs Sets Commitment Date

The No. 1 player in the state of Georgia, Caleb Downs, has set a commitment date for the 27th of July.

A recruitment that has been a long-standing battle among some of the nation's premier programs, Downs will be choosing between Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Ohio State.

The expectation is that Alabama has garnered tremendous steam late in this recruitment, particularly with Justice Haynes having committed to the Crimson Tide a week ago.

Coming from a football family that saw his father, Gary, play running back at North Carolina State in the 90s before being selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 1994 NFL Draft. The lineage does not stop with Gary as Caleb's brother Josh Downs is forging his path as one of the top wide-outs in the country at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

