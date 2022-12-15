Skip to main content

Georgia Recruiting: Projecting Bulldogs 2023 Signing Class

Early signing day is quickly approaching. Here is who we expect to end up in UGAs class when all is said and done.

Under Kirby Smart, pushing for a top-ranked class every season has become the norm, and 2023 is no exception. With 23 commits, UGA currently sits at No. 2 in the 247 Composite Class Rankings. If the Dawgs can make some magic happen, a number 1 class remains in play.

After filing through recent rumblings and intel, here is how we expect UGAs 2023 class to look after early signing day.

RB

4-star Roderick Robinson, Lincoln (Ca.)

WR

  • 4-star Tyler Williams Lakeland (Fl.)
  • 4-star Raymond Cottrell, Milton (Fl.)
  • 4-star Anthony Evans, Judson (Tx.)
  • 4-star Yazeed Haynes, North Penn (Ma.)

TE

  • 4-star Pearce Spurlin, North Walton (Fl.)
  • 4-star Lawson Luckie, Norcross (Ga) 

OL

4-star Monroe Freeling, Oceanside Academy 4-star 

Bo Hughley, Langston Hughes (Ga.)                                          4-star Kelton Smith, Carver (Ga.)                                                3-star Jamal Meriweather, Brunswick (Ga.)                              3-star Joshua Miller, Life Christian Academy (Va)

DL

4-star Jamaal Jarrett, Grimsley (Nc.)                                        4-star Jordan Hall, Westside (Fl.)* 

EDGE

4-star Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fl.)                            4-star Gabriel Harris, IMG Academy (Fl.)                                    5-star Damon Wilson, Venice (Fl.)*  

LB

4-star Raylen Wilson, Lincoln (Fl.)                                              4-star Troy Bowles, Jesuit (Fl.)                                                    4-star CJ Allen, Lamar County Comprehensive (Fl.)

CB

5-star AJ Harris, Central (Al.)                                                      4-star Chris Peal, Providence Day School (Fl.)                          4-star Justyn Rhett, Bishop Gorman (Nv.)                                4-star Daniel Harris, Gulliver Prep (Fl.)*                    

S 

4-star Joenel Aguero, St. Johns Prep (Ma.)

K

3-star Peyton Woodring, Ascension Episcopal (La.)

Notes

- As of today, we do not expect Justice Haynes to end up in the class. In fact, we believe he is pretty solid with the Tide. However, UGA will continue to work on him until the pen hits the paper. 

- Things have gone quiet on the Jordan Hall front, but we still believe UGA to be in good shape here. Smart and company were recently on an in-home visit with Hall per sources. Hall will make his commitment on the 22nd.

- It continues to be an Ohio State-UGA race for 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson. Ohio State has been the consistent force in this recruitment, but UGA is trending. There seems to be a lot working in UGAs favor at the EDGE spot this cycle. As of now, we predict Wilson will land in the class but make no mistake, it won't be easy.

- We expect 4-star CB Daniel Harris, who recently de-committed from UGA, to be in the class. Penn State continues to hold on, but Fran Brown has made Harris feel like a priority. 

- Transfers weren't included in the projection, but we know for certain that UGA will be active in the portal, especially at the WR spot. UGA continues to be a major factor for Miss State transfer Rara Thomas, and we believe Missouri WR Dominic Lovett and Kent State WR Donte Cephas are two prospects to keep an eye on. 

