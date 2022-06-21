Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon was brought to Athens to help the Georgia Bulldogs land premier wide receivers, and as a major target hints at an announcement, he may have done just that.

The University of Georgia has had little problem recruiting at a premier level across all position under head coach Kirby Smart, I know, breaking news.

Though there's always ways to improve even at a position in which you've been recruiting at an elite level like wide receiver.

When former wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton took a job back in his home state at LSU under Brian Kelly, Kirby Smart saw an opportunity to reunite with a familiar face of the program, Bryan McClendon.

McClendon is no stranger to the Red & Black, after all, he was named the interim head coach at the end of the Mark Richt tenure in 2015, having spent eight years on staff in Athens. Now, after a few stints at South Carolina and Oregon, he's back. With one goal in mind, get Georgia back in contention with the nation's elite receiver prospects.

Prospects like Tyler Williams out of Lakeland, Florida. A 6'4, 200-pound smooth strider out of South Florida. McClendon and the Dawgs just recently hosted Williams on a visit and per his social media feed, he may have something coming soon.

Williams is among several elite targets at the wide receiver position that Georgia is pursuing in the 2023 class. Here's how we rank them here on Dawgs Daily:

Georgia has seen both Brandon Innis and Carnell Tate commit to Ohio State in the last 48 hours and could use an addition like Tyler Williams to a class that's been kick-started by Raymond Cottrell, another Florida prospect.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

CJ Allen, LB

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

RyQueze McElderry, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

