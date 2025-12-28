Former Georgia Commit Brady Marchese Commits to Auburn Tigers

Former Georgia commit Brady Marchese has committed to the Auburn Tigers.

Just when it looked like Georgia was done as far as recruiting goes for the 2026 recruiting class, another opportunity might have opened for the Bulldogs. On Friday, it was announced that Michigan had hired former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to be the new head coach of the program. Following that news, 2026 wide receiver Brady Marchese requested to be released from his signing with the Wolverines. Now, Marchese has found his new program.

Marchese announced his commitment on Sunday to the Auburn Tigers, just a couple of days after he requested to be released from his signing with the Michigan Wolverines.

Former Georgia Commit Brady Marchese Commits to the Auburn Tigers

Former Georgia commit Brady Marchese | UGAAA

Marchese was once committed to Georgia. In fact, he was committed to Georgia for most of the year until early national signing period, when he announced he would be signing with Michigan. Just a few days after that, Sherrone Moore was fired from Michigan, which left the entire 2026 recruiting class in question. Marchese is one of several players to be released from their signing with the program.

The Cartersville High School wide receiver is rated as a four-star prospect, the 134th-best player in the country, the 20th-best wide receiver in the class and the 15th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.

Michigan made a push for Marchese a few months ago and the Georgia native responded by saying his recruitment was shut down and he was locked in with Georgia. Of course, that ultimately didn't stick, and Michigan was the team that ultimately landed Marchese. That being said, Georgia fought to keep Marchese until the very end when he decided to be a Wolverine.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

Terrence Penick, LB

Tyreek Jemison, OL

Blake Stewart, S

